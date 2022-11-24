Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to get Mareep, Flaaffy, and Ampharos

An entirely new generation of Pocket Monsters has been introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, the Nintendo Switch titles also see the return of many old Pocket Monsters. Players can spend hours roaming the new open world in search of these creatures.

Mareep was introduced back in the second generation of Pokemon. It is an Electric-type creature that looks like a lamb and is said to produce static electricity within its wool. It evolves into Flaaffy, which, in turn, evolves into Ampharos.

How to find and catch Mareep in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Mareep can be found in South Province Area Two, mostly in the open grasslands.

Being an Electric-type Pokemon, Mareep is weak to Ground-type moves. This means trainers can use a Ground-type Pokemon to quickly overcome it in battle.

However, if the counter is too strong, it will end up defeating Mareep before they can capture it. For this reason, trainers might want to bring in an Electric, Flying, or Steel-type Pokemon or a low-level option to slowly whittle down Mareep's health. Once its health is low and in the red, players can throw a Pokeball at it to capture it.

Mareep is a great Electric-type Pokemon to have on one's team. It can learn Electric-type moves like Thunder Shock, Discharge, and Thunder.

How to catch and evolve Flaaffy

Mareep can evolve into Flaaffy, which can, in turn, evolve into Ampharos (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mareep evolves into Flaaffy upon reaching level 15. In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Flaaffy can be encountered in the wild. It can be found in West Province Area Two and South Province Area Six.

Trainers can catch Flaaffy in the same way they would capture Mareep.

Flaaffy is also capable of learning strong Electric-type moves like Electro Ball, Discharge, and Thunder. It can evolve into Ampharos after reaching level 30.

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Ampharos can be encountered in any mountain biome. However, it is extremely rare, which means it might be much easier to catch a Flaaffy and evolve it.

Players can use the new “Let’s Go!” feature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to allow their Flaaffy to venture out and auto-battle other Pokemon and level up fast. Readers can find other methods of leveling up fast in this article.

However, if trainers are adamant about catching Ampharos, they can find it in the following areas:

South Province (Area Two)

South Province (Area Four)

South Province (Area Six)

South Province (Area Five)

West Province (Area One)

East Province (Area One)

Glaseado Mountain (Area One)

Glaseado Mountain (Area Two)

North Province (Area One)

Ampheros starts off knowing a strong Electric-type move called Zap Cannon. However, it can also learn other strong moves like Thunder Shock, Thunder Punch, Electro Ball, Discharge, and Thunder.

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers can catch an entirely new generation of Pokemon, explore a fully open world with them, and interact with three unique storylines. Both games are available on the Nintendo Switch for those who want to check them out.

