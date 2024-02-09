Pokemon GO Carnival of Love preparation guide

Pokemon GO's Carnival of Love event is rapidly approaching, and it's not a bad idea to have a preparation guide for it. The Valentine's Day-styled event begins on February 13, 2024, at 10:00 am and carries on until February 15 at 8:00 pm local time. Fairy-type Pokemon will be featured throughout the event, and trainers will also be able to find Flabébé and Oricorio forms depending on their region.

With several Pokemon to catch, bonuses, and opportunities to take advantage of, now is a great time to review your knowledge about Pokemon GO's Carnival of Love so that you are ready when it kicks off on February 13.

Pokemon GO Carnival of Love Event Bonuses

Expand Tweet

Trainers participating in the event will be able to enjoy the following bonuses:

Increased chances of collecting XL Candy when walking with a buddy Pokemon

Evolving Pokemon will guarantee two XL Candies for them

During this event, you can change a Natural Form Furfrou into a Heart Trim Furfrou for the cost of 25 Furfrou Candies and 10,000 Stardust

Brazilian players will be able to enjoy double XP gains for catching Pokemon as part of the collaboration with Brazil's Carnival festivities

Pokemon GO Carnival of Love: Rare Catches and Shinies

This event will see the arrival of shiny Oricorio for the first time in Pokemon GO. While most of the Pokemon that will be featured in the Carnival of Love aren't particularly rare, the event does present the opportunity to obtain some region-locked creatures or those who can only have their forms changed.

Regardless, here are some of the Pokemon worth looking for during the Carnival of Love event:

Oricorio - All four forms of Oricorio (Baile, Pom-Pom, Pa'u, and Sensu Styles) will be available to catch, depending on the player's region. Additionally, they can appear as shinies for the first time. Baile can be found in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Pom-Pom can be found in the Americas. Pa'u will be located on the African, Asian, Pacific, and Caribbean islands. Sensu Style Pokemon will spawn in the Asia-Pacific region.

- All four forms of Oricorio (Baile, Pom-Pom, Pa'u, and Sensu Styles) will be available to catch, depending on the player's region. Additionally, they can appear as shinies for the first time. Baile can be found in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Pom-Pom can be found in the Americas. Pa'u will be located on the African, Asian, Pacific, and Caribbean islands. Sensu Style Pokemon will spawn in the Asia-Pacific region. Flabébé - All five of Flabébé's petal colors will appear in this event depending on the region. Red Flower Flabébé will appear in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa while Blue Flower Flabébé will spawn in the Asia-Pacific region. Yellow Flower Flabébé can be found in the Americas. Orange and White Flower Flabébé can also be found in any of the regions.

- All five of Flabébé's petal colors will appear in this event depending on the region. Red Flower Flabébé will appear in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa while Blue Flower Flabébé will spawn in the Asia-Pacific region. Yellow Flower Flabébé can be found in the Americas. Orange and White Flower Flabébé can also be found in any of the regions. Roselia - This Generation III Pokemon evolves into Roserade, a solid Grass/Poison-type attacker in raids and a niche pick in Pokemon GO's Great/Ultra League PvP.

- This Generation III Pokemon evolves into Roserade, a solid Grass/Poison-type attacker in raids and a niche pick in Pokemon GO's Great/Ultra League PvP. Stufful - This Pokemon into Bewear, a quality Fighting/Normal-type PvP fighter in the Great League.

- This Pokemon into Bewear, a quality Fighting/Normal-type PvP fighter in the Great League. Heart Pattern Spinda - For players looking to acquire all the Spinda patterns, the Heart Pattern Spinda will be available via Field Research tasks and Paid Time Research.

- For players looking to acquire all the Spinda patterns, the Heart Pattern Spinda will be available via Field Research tasks and Paid Time Research. Quaxly - Paldea's Water-type starter Pokemon will be available as a wild encounter, and it evolves into Quaxwell before becoming Quaquaval, a Water/Fighting-type with quality applications in mid-range PvE and the Great/Ultra Leagues.

Meanwhile, these shiny Pokemon may be worth hunting down:

Oricorio

Stufful

Furfrou

Roselia

Snubbull

Pokemon GO Carnival of Love Best Tips and Tricks

Expand Tweet

Stockpile Flabébé and Oricorio

It's unfortunate that Flabébé and Oricorio's forms are region-locked during this Pokemon GO event, but you never know what trainers you might meet out there. Rack up plenty of Flabébé and Oricorio just in case you encounter a player who hails from a different part of the world, as they might be your chance to complete the Pokedex's documentation of all Flabébé and Oricorio forms.

Set a Buddy You Want to Power Up for PvP/PvE

Since there's a chance of improved XL Candy appearances when walking your buddy during this event, be sure to set a buddy Pokemon that you want to power up to its highest CP levels. This applies strongly for creatures you want to use in high-end PvP and PvE battles, as they'll benefit the most from the increased CP.

Drop Your Biggest Buddy Pokemon in Nearby Showcases

During Pokemon GO's Carnival of Love, Pokestops will be hosting showcases for the largest possible buddy Pokemon you can place in them. Since these showcases provide bonus rewards depending on your ranking, they're worth investing in while you're out enjoying the event.

It should be noted, however, that only buddies who have reached the Great Buddy status or higher can be entered.

Poll : Are you looking forward to Pokemon GO's Carnival of Love? Yes No 0 votes