Pokemon GO player suggests making earlier generation regional exclusives into 7km egg hatches

Pokemon GO is pushing forward into the 2023 calendar year, but some trainers are still having a tough time catching all of the game's titular Pocket Monsters. With the return of shiny Mew's Masterwork Research "All-in-One #151" for the game's 7th Anniversary comes a renewed discussion around region-locked monsters, but Redditor u/Jamie-Tartt has proposed a solution of sorts.

Since several species in Pokemon GO can only spawn in certain regions of the world outside of events, Jamie-Tartt suggested that it was high time Niantic began putting creatures from earlier generations into egg-hatching pools. This would likely help fans struggling to capture some of the region-locked species.

Pokemon GO Redditors sounded off in the comments with their own thoughts, many of which were negative toward the game's developers at Niantic.

Pokemon GO players discuss the prospect of adding region-locked creatures to egg hatches

When shiny Mew's Masterwork Research resurfaced during Pokemon GO's 7th Anniversary event, some players decried the difficulty of certain tasks within the research questline. Many pointed to the completion of the Platinum Kanto medal, which requires you to catch all 151 species originating from the Kanto region.

The problem with that task, to hear Pokemon GO players tell it, is that creatures like Kangaskhan, Mr. Mime, Farfetch'd, and Tauros only spawn in the wild in certain parts of the world. Events like the GO Kanto Tour occasionally make these monsters available worldwide, but some fans couldn't participate in them.

As a solution, Jamie-Tartt suggested that Niantic place the first three generations of region-locked Pokemon into the game's available egg hatches. This would allow players who have been unable to travel or those who live in rural areas to collect these Pocket Monsters without needing to rely on the mobile title's spawning mechanics.

Many trainers lampooned Niantic's decision to introduce region-locked Pokemon in the first place, decrying that it was absurd and unreasonable to expect players to travel countries and continents to catch virtual monsters. Other fans remarked that adding regional exclusives would make egg hatches more appealing.

Many Pokemon GO players agreed with the initial idea of placing regionals in eggs, but some fans cynically pointed out that this runs counter to Niantic's business plans. Making players travel to different countries or states is one way for the company to collect location data for its sponsors.

Furthermore, Niantic holds many in-person Pokemon GO events throughout the year. Trainers who participate are often given access to encounters with rare or region-exclusive Pocket Monsters, influencing them to purchase a ticket and accommodations to join the real-world festivities.

This led to the comments returning to a previous assertation in Pokemon GO's history that Niantic only truly cares about certain players. Specifically, those with plenty of disposable income and free time, and ideally, those who live in population-dense cities, leaving players in certain countries or remote areas to wish for more from the game.

Recent criticisms toward Niantic certainly haven't helped player opinions, with vocal members of the fanbase stating that enough hasn't been done for players in sparsely-population locations or those who require accessibility options, many of which still aren't available in-game.

The mounting controversies surrounding remote raiding and the Ambassador Program, as well as inadvertently reduced shiny spawns and botched live events, have led many trainers to assume that Niantic doesn't have the appetite to implement common-sense gameplay changes.

Although player complaints are understandable to a certain extent, one can hope that the mobile title will begin incorporating regional Pocket Monsters into future events in 2023 to assist players in completing their Platinum Kanto medal and completing their Masterwork Research to obtain shiny Mew.

Unfortunately for Niantic, some trainers may not be holding their collective breath.

