How to get Kangaskhan in Pokemon GO? (July 2023)

Getting Kangaskhan in Pokemon GO is a difficult affair for trainers. There are plenty of elusive pocket monsters in the popular AR title, which are usually available through specific mechanics or unique means. Some of them are region-specific, exclusively appear in gym raids, or can only be caught by completing research questlines.

Kangaskhan was made available on July 6, 2016, along with the game's global launch. Its shiny variant debuted with the Global Challenge, Global Hatches event. The Mega-evolved version of the Pokemon was released with A Mega Moment event on April 29, 2022.

So why is catching Kangaskhan suddenly trending among Pokemon GO communities in July 2023?

Getting Kangaskhan in Pokemon GO is quite a hassle

Before getting into the reason why Kangaskhan is trending, let's look at how to catch the Parent Pokemon in Pokemon GO. It is region-locked to Australia and can only be found spawning there.

Globally, Kangashkhan has been available as part of event-specific 7k eggs (Global Challenge, Global Hatches) and as a Mega Raid boss (A Mega Moment).

One would certainly hope that Niantic will bring the pocket monster back in either of these ways for trainers worldwide to catch the elusive Kangaskhan. It will likely be available as a raid boss sometime soon.

The only other way is to trade with someone willing to part with their Kangaskhan.

Why is Kangaskhan suddenly trending in Pokemon GO?

The reason for the sudden resurgence of the Pokemon GO community's interest in Kangaskhan is because of the ongoing 7th Anniversary Party event. In celebration of the momentous occasion, Niantic brought back the All-in-One #151 Masterwork Research questline players can participate in for a US$5 ticket.

This specific questline was a part of the GO Tour: Kanto in February 2021. The prime attraction of this particular Masterwork Research is that it is the only way to get Shiny Mew in the mobile game.

Mew is one of the most elusive pocket monsters in the popular AR title, with trainers only getting one opportunity to catch it through A Mythical Discovery Special Research.

Similarly, Shiny Mew can only be caught by completing the All-in-One #151 Masterwork Research. The unique variant of the pocket monster can be caught upon completing the third step of the questline.

Kangaskhan is trending in July 2023 because the first step of the aforementioned Masterwork Research involves trainers earning the Platinum Kanto medal.

To earn the Platinum Kanto medal, trainers must catch the original 151 Generation I Kanto pocket monsters, including Kangaskhan. Given the difficulty in encountering the pocket monster, players are eagerly searching for answers.

