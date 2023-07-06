How can players get Platinum Kanto medal in Pokemon GO?

With the return of the All-in-One #151 Masterwork Research in Pokemon GO, trainers across the world are eager to learn about the various tasks and rewards that this special research questline holds. The prime reward from this questline is an encounter with Shiny Mew. Considering that it's only the second time that this particular Masterwork Research has been made available in-game, it's unlikely that Pokemon GO players will want to miss out on the opportunity.

The 7th Anniversary Party update officially began on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 10:00 am local time and is scheduled to continue until Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 8:00 pm local time. The All-in-One #151 Masterwork Research is available to players who purchase a US$5 (or the equivalent pricing in their local currency) from the in-game shop.

How to receive Platinum Kanto medal in Pokemon GO

For those unaware, the first step of the All-in-One #151 Masterwork Research involves the following tasks and rewards:

Earn the Platinum Kanto medal - 51x Ultra Ball

Send 151 Gifts to friends - 1x Poffin

Make 151 Great Throws - 1510x Stardust

Rewards: 5100 XP, 1x Premium Raid Pass, 1510x Stardust

Pokemon GO trainers will need to earn the Platinum Kanto medal if they wish to progress in the special research questline and have a chance at catching Shiny Mew. Kanto medals are awarded to players when they catch and register a certain number of pocket monsters from the region.

The divisions are as follows:

Bronze Kanto medal - 20 Pokemon registered

Silver Kanto medal - 50 Pokemon registered

Gold Kanto medal - 100 Pokemon registered

Platinum Kanto medal - 151 Pokemon registered

To obtain the Platinum Kanto medal, trainers will need to catch all 151 of the original Generation I pocket monsters from the Kanto region.

How to catch all original 151 Pokemon from Generation I Kanto region in Pokemon GO

Fortunately, most of these Pokemon are or will be available through various in-game events or mechanics like Spotlight Hours, Community Days, Community Day Classic, wild encounters, egg hatches, Raid Bosses, and more. These are regularly rotated by Niantic through various events and updates. It's more than likely that most of the 151 Pokemon will show up in one or the other.

However, there are a few Pokemon that are only available through special means. These pocket monsters cannot be caught in the aforementioned ways, with some of them being region-locked to different parts of the world.

Here's a look at some of the rarest Kanto Pokemon in Pokemon GO:

Abra - The Psychic-type pocket monster is a menace to catch. Not only does it boast a low spawn rate (with players likely having to hope for an event featuring it), but it also has a high flee rate of 99%.

Tauros - A region-exclusive Pokemon that can only be found in the United States of America and Canada. It is, at times, made available around the world through various events.

Jynx - Can occasionally be encountered as a raid boss or Field Research encounter.

Aerodactyl - Can occasionally be encountered as a Raid Boss.

Porygon - Can occasionally be encountered as a Raid Boss or Field Research encounter.

Lickitung - Can occasionally be encountered as a Raid Boss, wild spawns, or egg hatches.

Mewtwo - The formidable beast is available as a 5-star Raid Boss from time to time and, in its shadow variant form, appears as part of Giovanni's team.

Mew - Players will need to complete A Mythical Discovery questline to encounter Mew.

Kangaskhan - A region-exclusive Pokemon that can only be found in Eastern Asia. It is, at times, made available around the world through various events.

Ditto - It's difficult to catch the Transform Pokemon in Pokemon GO as it has the ability to disguise itself as other pocket monsters when it appears in the wild. Players will have to catch the Pokemon to see if it is Ditto.

Farfetch'd - A region-exclusive Pokemon that can only be found in Eastern Asia. It is, at times, made available around the world through various events.

Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres - The Kanto Legendary Birds are available as 5-star Raid Bosses during the 7th Anniversary Party event.

Mr. Mime - A region-exclusive Pokemon that can only be found in Eastern Asia. It is, at times, made available around the world through various events.

Interested Pokemon GO trainers can check out all the 7th Anniversary Party offerings in our overview.

