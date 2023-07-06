Pokemon GO 7th Anniversary Party: Schedule, event bonuses, wild encounters, raid bosses, and more 

As the 7th Anniversary Party comes online in Pokemon GO, trainers around the world are in for a treat during the next few days. Celebrating seven years since the popular AR title's release back in 2016, Niantic has stacked the deck with a number of exciting offerings, such as day-specific event bonuses, the possibility of Shiny Kanto Legendary Birds in 5-star raids, a chance to catch Shiny Mew, and more.

Shiny Mew will be available as part of the All-in-One #151 Masterwork Research questline. You can purchase the ticket for the same for $5 (or their local currency equivalent). While the questline can be completed any time, you need to purchase the ticket before Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 8 pm local time.

Interested players can follow our guide to easily complete the Shiny Mew Special Research questline. This article will provide a complete overview of the 7th Anniversary Party and everything you should expect.

What are the 7th Anniversary Party wild encounters in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO trainers will see the following Pocket Monsters with an increased spawn rate in the wild for the duration of the event.

Squirtle wearing a party hat [shiny variant can be encountered]

Pikachu wearing a party hat [shiny variant can be encountered]

Meowth [shiny variant can be encountered

Ponyta [shiny variant can be encountered]

Togedemaru

Galarian Ponyta [shiny variant can be encountered] (rare encounter)

Absol [shiny variant can be encountered] (rare encounter)

July 6

Bulbasaur wearing a party hat [shiny variant can be encountered]

Charmander wearing a party hat [shiny variant can be encountered]

Squirtle wearing a party hat [shiny variant can be encountered]

July 7

Chikorita [shiny variant can be encountered]

Cyndaquil [shiny variant can be encountered]

Totodile [shiny variant can be encountered]

July 8

Treecko [shiny variant can be encountered]

Torchic [shiny variant can be encountered]

Mudkip [shiny variant can be encountered]

July 9

Turtwig [shiny variant can be encountered]

Chimchar [shiny variant can be encountered]

Piplup [shiny variant can be encountered]

July 10

Snivy [shiny variant can be encountered]

Tepig [shiny variant can be encountered]

Oshawott [shiny variant can be encountered]

July 11

Chespin [shiny variant can be encountered]

Fennekin [shiny variant can be encountered]

Froakie

July 12

Rowlet

Litten

Popplio

What are the 7th Anniversary Party event bonuses in Pokemon GO?

The event bonuses for the event in Pokemon GO are as follows:

Overall

Increased chance of becoming Lucky Friends.

Increased chance of Pokémon becoming Lucky through trades.

Chance of finding 7, 77—or more!—Gimmighoul Coins when you spin a PokéStop with a Golden Lure Module.

Daily unique [Starts at 12 am local time and continues till 11:59 pm local time]

July 6: 2× XP for catching Pokémon.

July 7: 2× Stardust for catching Pokémon.

July 8: 2× Candy for catching Pokémon.

July 9: 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator on this day.

July 10: Friendship levels will increase twice as fast.

July 11: 2× Candy for transferring Pokémon.

July 12: 2× XP for evolving Pokémon.

Those who have the Shiny Mew Mastework Research ticket or have received the questline before will enjoy the following bonus:

2× Incense duration

2× Daily Adventure Incense duration

2× Lure Duration

What are the 7th Anniversary Party raid bosses in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO trainers will enjoy the following raid schedule:

1-star Raids

Bulbasaur wearing a party hat [shiny variant can be encountered]

Charmander wearing a party hat [shiny variant can be encountered]

Squirtle wearing a party hat [shiny variant can be encountered]

Pikachu wearing a party hat [shiny variant can be encountered]

3-star Raids

Magneton

Lapras [shiny variant can be encountered]

Flareon

Snorlax [shiny variant can be encountered]

Sealeo

5-star Raids

Articuno [shiny variant can be encountered]

Zapdos [shiny variant can be encountered]

Moltres [shiny variant can be encountered]

Mega Raids

Mega Blastoise [shiny variant can be encountered]

Pokemon GO trainers can also engage in Timed Research and Field Research tasks during the 7th Anniversary Party event. They will also be able to participate in the upcoming Community Day Classic later this week, featuring Pokemon No. 0007 Squirtle.

