5 Pokemon like games to play on PC

The introduction of Pocket Monsters Red and Blue and the first animated episode, "Pokemon, I Choose You!" changed the landscape of the gaming world to a certain extent. Characters known as Trainers embark on a journey to capture and train creatures with unearthly powers. This concept has inspired many creators and developers, directly or indirectly, to the point that their work somewhat bears a resemblance.

Certain games share a vibe that delivers a comparable experience. Their concept, battle mechanics, graphics, and abilities bear similarities, making them one-of-a-kind Pocket Monster-like games to enjoy on PC.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Ni No Kuni II, Monster Crown, and three other Pokemon-like games to play on PC

1) Cassette Beasts

Cassette Beasts is published by Bytten Studio, Raw Fury (Image via Bytten Studio)

Cassette Beasts is one installment with settings and mechanics similar to Pokemon titles. Developed by Bytten Studios, it is an open-world RPG where the antagonist wakes up by the shore of New Wirral Island. As the game starts, players find their main objective is to collect as many monsters as possible.

With over 100+ creatures to catch and thousands of fusions to create in a turn-based monster-battling game, fans can get a similar feeling from immersing themselves in Cassette Beast overworld. One can find this game on PC, Switch, and Xbox.

2) Monster Crown

Monster Crown is published by Soedesco and Thomas Stone (Image via Studio Aurum)

Monster Crown was released on June 16, 2020. The title incorporates a retro art style of gameplay that is very similar to some of the older Pocket Monsters games to a certain extent. While it’s not as striking as one might expect it to be, its traditional turn-based RPG does have that Pokemon-like game vibe.

Even the concept and objective of the Monster Crown are the same: Players have to tame, collect, and breed creatures. Moreover, the battle and trade system makes this game a true clone. Nonetheless, it features more than two hundred monsters, giving plenty of opportunity to get familiar with the overall game mechanics.

3) Digimon World: Next Order

Digimon World: Next Order is published by Namco Bandai Games, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe, Namco Bandai Games America Inc. (Image via NBG)

Pokemon fans can find many similarities with Digimon World: Next Order. Before players venture on a journey in a turn-based open-world title, they can pick two Digimon to accompany them.

Moreover, these Digimon can grow and evolve by building a bond with the character and partaking in battles. Players can praise, guide, and feed their partners to strengthen them so they can do much more in fights. Although the game shares similarities with Pokemon games, it has its own unique battle mechanic and storyline.

From temporarily merging their monsters to commanding them to perform specific actions, Digimon also has original ideas and mechanics that make it one of the must-try games, even if one is a non-Pokemon fan.

4) Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Published Capcom and Marvelous released Monster Hunter Stories 2 in July 2021 (Image via Capcom)

Capcom and Marvelous’s Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin catches the eye with its intriguing storyline, graphics, mechanics, and more. Although it's considered a Pokemon game clone, there are major differences in storyline and other aspects. However, it captivates fans by allowing them to ride creatures and soar through the sky, reminiscent of the rideable mechanics in Pokemon installments.

What makes Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin exciting and fun is that as players traverse the game world, they encounter various possessed creatures. To fight them off, players need monsters, which they can get by stealing and hatching eggs.

5) Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Higgledies (Image via Level-5)

At first glance, Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom may look completely different. Yet, the similarity lies in the Higgledies, creatures with elemental affinities akin to the elemental types found in Pokemon.

In addition to that coherence, Higgledies possess unique moves that players use during battles. Although one can immerse oneself in Ni No Kuni II’s world in any way they like, either by roaming and exploring areas, using Higgledies for battle is also crucial. Similar to the strategies players make in Pokemon games, they must formulate a battle plan to beat opponents in this title.

