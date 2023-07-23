Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds free codes and how to redeem (July 2023)

NI No Kuni Cross Worlds players can quickly obtain various free in-game items, currency, and rewards with free codes. Following the step-by-step instructions is recommended to improve one's gaming experience without breaking the bank. The more early players redeem these codes, the earlier they're likely to make progress in the game. Though it features a heavy dose of in-game purchases and gacha mechanics, players can use codes to save money.

Claiming the free coupon codes is straightforward; this article details how to obtain them. Since one can play this game on Android and iOS, knowing how to redeem them is rewarding. Here is how players can redeem free codes in Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds.

How to redeem Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds free codes on Android devices?

Settings for Android devices (Image via Netmarble)

Redeeming free coupon codes on Android devices is much easier than on iOS. Firstly, players must complete a tutorial section of this gacha title and head to the in-game setting. Follow these steps to redeem codes in Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds:

Locate the gear icon at the bottom of your screen and tap on it. Find the 'Misc' button on the left bottom and tap on it. Access the Enter Coupon button to proceed. Enter the unique coupon code you have received. Confirm your action.

Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds: How to redeem free codes on iOS?

Setting for iOS (Image via Netmarble)

For iOS, players can redeem free coupon codes by visiting the Coupon Redeem Page. The steps to redeem them differ for Android users, but the procedure is followable.

Here is how you can redeem free codes on iOS:

Visit the official code redemption website of Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds. (https://couponview.netmarble.com/coupon/enngb/1449) Enter your player identification number (PIN) and the code in the designated boxes. Click the 'OK' button to submit the information. Redeem the code successfully. Use the redeemed code in the game.

Free coupon codes list

Obatin free in-game items through free coupon codes (Image via Netmarble)

Players can obtain free in-game rewards, consumables, and fashion accessories using active free codes. Since these codes will expire after a specific time, players should use them as early as possible.

Here is a list of all active free coupon codes to claim in-game items.

1STANNIVDEVGIFT: Choice Summon Coupon x11, Inventory Slots Expansion +20

devthanksnino: 4 Star Weapon Chest

Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds free codes allows players to collect free in-game rewards. Android users can redeem them quickly in the game settings, while iOS users can use the official Coupon Redeem website. These codes offer a cost-effective way to appreciate the game without spending real money.