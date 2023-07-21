Best iOS features Google should add to Android 14 to make Pixel 8 a perfect flagship

The iOS 17 is going live at the next Apple WWDC event, and iPhone users can't wait to experience it. The products rumored to get introduced are the iPhone 15 series, maybe a new MacBook, Apple watches, and perhaps a fresh iPad Air lineup. These are all new or upgraded devices that we may see in the next event, but in terms of software, the most exciting upgrade is the iOS 17.

Apple is known for designing the best user interfaces, the all-beautiful, all-functional iOS, and this year, Version 17 will set new standards for future operating systems. This article will discuss all those exciting features coming to iOS 17 and ones Google should consider for Android 14 to make the Pixel 8 a perfect flagship.

What are the iOS features missing on Android?

Another year, another update coming to the iPhones and Androids, most probably in the last quarter. The beta testing for the upcoming version of the iPhone OS is live with promising, cool new features that Google might learn from and implement in Android 14. The Pixel 8 series is also rumored to be launched around October this year, and adding some of these iOS features will definitely make those deals more exciting.

1) Airdrop across smartphones

It has been quite some time since we got introduced to Airdrop, and even on this date, it feels like magic when it works. Apple just made improvements to the Airdrop feature. You can just walk up to a person with an iPhone and bump your phones together. From thereon, it shares contact info and gives you the option to share files. It works wirelessly based on WiFi, but now you can continue receiving files over cellular data.

Google can definitely add these features in the upcoming Android version. They may make this thing exclusive to the Pixel 8, but it will definitely generate excitement among Android fans.

2) Personal voice

Marques Brownlee @MKBHD

Accessibility > Speech > Personal voice



Your iPhone can CREATE A VOICE THAT SOUNDS LIKE YOU in 15 minutes



(Subscribe for my full iOS 17 Breakdown) iOS 17Accessibility > Speech > Personal voiceYour iPhone can CREATE A VOICE THAT SOUNDS LIKE YOU in 15 minutes(Subscribe for my full iOS 17 Breakdown) pic.twitter.com/4Eag06cn85

This new accessibility setting might not be a feature that everyone will use, but it is a cool addition anyway. You can create a voice that replicates yours using this AI feature. All you need to do is repeat some phrases on the screen, and the phone will generate a digital voice that sounds like you.

Say bye to the monotonous Siri voice. Google seems far away right now, but it can adapt and implement this feature. After all, who doesn't like their voices to be made digital?

3) Overall UI changes and animations

Adam Pietrasiak @pie6k



I believe it was not a random decision and was justified in some way. But considering how "exotic" it is compared to the rest of the UI - justification had to be strong. I'm curious why Apple made this quite unusual design choice in the Messages app in iOS 17.I believe it was not a random decision and was justified in some way. But considering how "exotic" it is compared to the rest of the UI - justification had to be strong. pic.twitter.com/Xjnqn1cBfJ

Apple has been consistent with the designs and functionality of its OS, and we can say that Android does get inspired by iOS. The new but subtle animations in the messaging app, gallery app, home screen, widgets, camera app, and status bar make the device look smoother, more beautiful, and personal.

Not that the current animations in Android are bad, but these little additions make a difference, and there is always a scope for improvement.

4) The standby mode

Google, with Android, has always been ahead when it comes to the always-on-display feature. It basically works with AMOLED screen devices where the display stays on and can be personalized. The ability to personalize our device's appearance lends them more character, and Apple has improved that.

The standby mode basically lets you turn your iPhone display into a home display. During charging, it displays a clock and a widget of your choice, which will be convenient in many ways.

5) The phone app

More on personalization, the phone app is improved and gives you more personalization control over your contacts. Apple added a feature for voicemails too. You can see the live transcribe of the voicemail on your screen if the next person has one.

Google Pixel 8 is already rumored to be a beast in the camera department and might challenge the iPhone, but adding such features will really make the device stand out in the Android market.

Most of these new iOS features are based on the fact that they don't function across platforms, which means they won't work from iPhone to Android. If Google takes the hint and adds a feature that can seamlessly function across platforms, or maybe only with Windows, we can call the Pixel 8 series, along with Android 14, a perfect mix.