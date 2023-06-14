How to leave a FaceTime message on your iPhone with iOS 17

With the announcement of iOS 17 at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference 2023, many exciting new features are coming to the iPhone, including a new feature on Facetime. Now, you can leave a video message, similar to a voicemail. Along with that, another new feature allows you to gesture with your hands as you're talking to someone to create interesting animations on the screen.

That being said, this article explains how to leave a FaceTime message on your iPhone with the upcoming operating system.

How do you leave a FaceTime message on iOS 17?

The new update offers a new message feature, where you can leave a voice message or visual message for someone if a FaceTime call isn't answered. Subsequently, a new interface is displayed if a call is unanswered.

You now get an option called Record Video wherein if you tap on the button, you can record yourself. When you send a recorded video to someone, they will receive it as soon as they come online. You will also have the option to Retake or send it to a person as a FaceTime message.

How do you use reactions on FaceTime in iOS 17?

A fun little feature in FaceTime is that you can now share reactions by performing a hand gesture. So, if you perform a thumbs-up, it displays a thumbs-up reaction, if you make a heart shape with your hands, it reacts as a heart on your video. Furthermore, there are many other interesting 3D augmented reality effects.

Follow these steps to use this feature while on a FaceTime call in iOS 17:

When you're on a FaceTime call, swipe down from the top-right to open the Control Center .

. Tap on Video Effects at the top-left corner.

at the top-left corner. You can find a new section called Reactions .

. Following that, you can show your reaction, and the other person will be able to see it.

FaceTime now has many new features, including the ability to share your screen with an Apple TV besides sharing contacts. With iOS 17, the user interface is also much more intuitive.

The public beta of the upcoming operating system will be made available in July, but the feature is already available in beta 1. However, the official release date is expected sometime in September 2023.

