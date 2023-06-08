How to use Live Voicemail on your iPhone with iOS 17

iOS 17 was introduced at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023. One of the notable features that was highlighted is Live Voicemail, which allows users to view any voicemails sent to them as text messages. Since the feature will only be included with iOS 17, your iPhone must be running the latest OS if you want to use it.

In this article, we'll take a deep dive into how Live Voicemail works and how you can use it on your iPhone running iOS 17.

What is Live Voicemail on iOS 17?

Live Voicemail is a feature that transcribes voicemail messages sent by others. If someone leaves you a voicemail, you'll now be able to see a live text transcription on the call screen as they're leaving the voicemail. The interface looks similar to that of the lyrics feature on Spotify.

In addition to Live Voicemail, iOS 17 also has a unique feature called FaceTime Voicemail. This feature allows Apple users to record and send a voice or video clip when the recipient does not answer a FaceTime call.

How to use Live Voicemail in iOS 17

There is no additional step to view Live Voicemails on iOS 17. If someone leaves a voicemail for you, your iPhone will automatically display the message on your screen. Following that, you can plan your next move.

If you want to respond with a voicemail, you have to call that person and use your voice to send the message. It is important to note that iOS 17 must be installed on both devices to utilize this feature. The feature will automatically be disabled for calls that are flagged as spam.

You can also use FaceTime Voicemail to leave someone a video message if they are unable to answer your call. Additionally, there are a few other features, such as live stickers for Messages and contact card covers that appear during incoming calls and on the person's card in your contact list.

The iOS 17 update will include these features for iPhones only. Although the exact release date has not been confirmed yet, it is expected to arrive this fall.

