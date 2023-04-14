Kai Cenat overjoyed after Adele interacts with him through FaceTime

During a recent stream with Rich Paul, LeBron James' agent and English singer Adele' fiancé, Kai Cenat was delightfully surprised. At the three-hour and nine-minute (approx) mark, Rich received a Facetime call from Adele. He mentioned that he was streaming with Kai, which led to a brief exchange of greetings between the singer and the streamer.

Although Kai did not say much, his elation was palpable as the encounter made him giddy.

What did Adele say to Kai Cenat? Streamer left thrilled at brief interaction

Having collaborated with some of the most prominent names in the music industry, such as Lil Uzi Vert and Ice Spice, Kai Cenat is no stranger to celebrity partnerships. Nonetheless, being greeted by Adele, one of the most renowned vocalists of our generation, left him overjoyed.

Upon seeing the incoming call from his fiancée, Rich answered and said:

"I'm streaming. Imma call you right back."

(Timestamp: 03:09:31)

Since Rich does not stream regularly, Adele responded:

"Oh my god! Where are you streaming?"

He then said:

"I'm streaming with my guy Kai."

Rich turned the phone screen towards Kai, who then greeted Adele. The singer also replied in a cheerful tone:

"Hi, darling! Okay, have fun."

Kai, who had not expected this interaction, rocked back and forth after the call and adorned a wide smile as he said:

"Oh snap!"

Fans react to the Kai-Adele crossover

Kai Cenat was not the only one starstruck. His viewers poured into the popular subreddit r/LivestreamFail to express their excitement.

Many fans proclaimed that Kai had now solidified his position as one of the top streamers on Twitch. Some even went as far as to say that their lives would be complete if they were to ever receive a call from a celebrity on-stream.

Here a few notable comments:

Fans share their reactions to the clip (Image via r/LivestreamFail Reddit)

Kai Cenat has rapidly risen to become one of the most celebrated streamers in the world. He was recently awarded the Streamer of the Year award at the Streamer Awards 2023.

