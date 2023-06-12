What’s new in Messages on your iPhone with iOS 17?

Apple is changing the way people message with iOS 17. One of the main reasons for most iPhone users in the US to stick to iPhones is the popularity of FaceTime and iMessage services. Apple has been quite bullish about the iPhone messages app, which offers various advanced features like playing games, sending animated memes, integrated Apple Cash for transferring money, and more. With iOS 17, the company is making substantial changes to its Messages app.

With the new changes, iMessage or Messages app on iOS is getting bigger and better. From interface overhaul to faster access to media etc., Messages on iOS 17 will be a refreshing experience. Apple might not have embraced the RCS messaging standard, but it certainly demonstrated why. For those who want to try it, iOS 17 developer beta is rolling out, with a public beta coming next.

What are new Message updates coming in iOS 17?

As mentioned above, Apple is significantly changing the Messages app on iOS 17. The company previewed a visual overhaul of how Phones and Messages will differ on iOS 17 from previous versions. Here are all the changes to the Messages app on iPhone with iOS 17.

1) Uncluttered UI

The messages app gets all iMessage apps in one place. (Image via Apple)

Apple has taken a leaf from the WhatsApp interface and added a new ‘+’ button next to the text bar. Tapping this button will bring up all iMessage elements like games, photos, etc. Previously, on iOS 16, there was a full dedicated tab for iMessage apps on top of the keyboard, which made it look hectic.

2) Show the last unread message

Accessing the last unread message is now easier on iPhone. (Image via Apple)

Most users often miss the trail of messages when they stay away from their iPhones for a while. Users will now see a little arrow in chats, taking them to the last unread messages when tapped. It will save users the effort it takes to scroll back to the last message they received from the recipient.

3) Audio message transcriptions

Audio messages on iPhone get a transcription feature. (Image via Apple)

Apple has also enhanced the audio messages. Users can now read the transcription of the audio message and listen to it later at their convenience. This feature proves especially useful when users cannot listen to the audio note, such as during a meeting or in a noisy environment.

4) Improved location sharing

Users can now track location directly in the chat window on iPhone. (Image via Apple)

Messages now offer a new and improved way to share or view locations. Now, users can share their location conveniently by tapping the plus button in the chat window. Moreover, when someone shares a location, it can be checked out directly within the chat window.

5) Check-in on Messages

Sharing check-in with your contacts in Messages on iPhone is now possible. (Image via Apple)

Apple has also added a new check-in feature. It will help iPhone users stay updated with the whereabouts of their near and dear ones. Users can check in when they reach their destination on messages, and it will notify their friends and family automatically.

6) Dedicated sticker drawer

iPhone users can now find all their stickers in one place. (Image via Apple)

With iOS 17, Apple has also added a new feature to enhance the whole experience for those who use stickers and emojis heavily. Now, there is a dedicated drawer for all live stickers, emoji, and other sticker packs. The new update also brings the ability to create live stickers from images. All these stickers are synced to iCloud and can be accessed from all Apple devices owned by users, like iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

7) Swipe messages to reply

Apple brings swipe to reply to Messages on iPhone. (Image via Apple)

Apple has also made it more convenient for users to converse with friends and family. In the latest update, users can swipe on a message that they want to quote and reply to it. In iOS 16, users must tap and hold a message to reply. Swipe to reply makes the whole task easier and faster.

8) Improved search in messages

Apple has added search filters to messages in the new update. (Image via Apple)

Apple has also improved the search feature in Message through the latest update. Users can now apply various search filters to find what they are looking for faster. Gone are the days of searching for a particular term and scrolling endlessly to find the exact message.

What new features coming in iOS 17?

The above are just additions to the iPhone Messages app in the new iOS update. Apple has also added a ton of new features to the latest update. Below is the list of new features.

Custom contact posters for voice calling. Live transcription for voicemail. FaceTime video or audio message. StandBy display. Interactive widgets. NameDrop. New journal app. Improved autocorrect in Apple keyboard. Mental health tracking. Accessibility features. Adaptive Audio for AirPods. Offline maps in Apple Maps. Improved Spotlight search and Siri. Sensitive content warning. Improved Visual Look Up.

Several additional features are coming to iPhones later this fall or earlier if you opt to download and install beta updates.

When is iOS 17 expected?

The developer beta is already rolling out to developers and those who have signed up for an Apple Developer account. A more stable public beta update will be available in July for those who have signed up for Apple Beta Software Program. Apple will roll out the final release of iOS 17 in September 2023 alongside the new iPhone 15 series launch.

Apple is completely changing how iOS users experience messaging and phone calls on their iPhones. From an uncluttered interface to improved functionality, iPhone messaging just improved with iOS 17. And calls get a visual overhaul with custom contact posters. It was a long time coming, with iMessage and FaceTime being one of the USPs of iPhones.

Poll : 0 votes