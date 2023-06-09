How to make personalized Contact Posters on your iPhone with iOS 17?

Apple has finally announced iOS 17, and contact posters are here. The update brings a whole lot of new and exciting features for iPhone users. While the stable public release is set to roll out in September, the developer beta is already available for all. The iOS 17 comes with a laundry list of features like FaceTime on Apple TV with Continuity Camera, interactive widgets, mood tracking in the Health app, and more.

However, one of the most exciting features is the ability to create personalized contact posters on your iOS 17 device. Here’s all you need to know about personalized contact posters and how to make them on your iPhone.

What are Contact Posters on iPhone?

iOS 17 brings personalized contact posters to iPhone XS and above. (Image via Apple)

At the WWDC 2023 held recently, Apple introduced a significant change in how phone calls will look on iOS 17. The latest software update will let users set customized contact posters of themselves, which will show up on other iOS 17 devices when you call. Users can pick from Memoji, portrait selfies, a picture of themselves, etc., as their personalized contact poster.

Which iOS supports Contact Posters?

iPhone users have to be on iOS 17 to be able to use contact posters. (Image via Apple)

Remember that the feature is only available on iOS 17, which has yet to be rolled out publicly. Apple has only rolled out the iOS 17 developers beta now, followed by the public beta in July, and then the stable release in September after several public betas have been released.

You’ll need to be on the iOS 17 beta update to set personalized contact posters on your iPhone. It’s imperative to know certain details before updating your iPhone to iOS 17 beta. Once you understand the associated risks and have updated to iOS 17 beta, check the steps below.

How do I add a Contact Poster to my iPhone?

Setting a contact poster is straightforward once you have updated your iPhone to iOS 17. Follow the steps listed below to set up your personalized contact poster.

On your iPhone, open the Phone app. Tap on the Contacts tab at the bottom. Tap on My Card on the top. Now, click on the Contact Photo & Poster option. Click on the Edit button on the next page. Since you are setting up for the first time, select Customize. Now choose either Contact Photo or Poster, When you pick Poster, you will be asked to create one with a background, name, picture, memoji, etc. Contact photo will let you choose from multiple options like Camera, Photos, Memoji, and Monogram. Once you are satisfied with how your contact poster looks, tap on Done in the top right corner. You’ll be asked if you want to Use This Photo Everywhere. Tap on Use to share your contact photo or poster with everyone. On the next page, you can toggle on Name & Photo Sharing. Select from Contacts Only or Always Ask. Your personalized contact poster is ready now.

Which iPhones will get iOS 17?

iPhone SE second generation and above support contact posters. (Image via Apple)

Before you can set personalized posters on your iPhone, you must ensure it supports iOS 17. Below is the list of all iPhones that support iOS 17. Check if your iPhone is on the list.

iPhone XS iPhone XS Max iPhone XR iPhone 11 iPhone 11 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Max iPhone SE (2020) iPhone 12 mini iPhone 12 iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max iPhone 13 mini iPhone 13 iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max iPhone SE (2022) iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Plus iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple has done it again! The personalized posters spruce up the calling experience for iOS users. However, remember that only iPhone users already on iOS 17 can see the contact poster users have set for themselves.

