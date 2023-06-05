Apple iOS 17 and iPad OS 17 announced at WWDC 2023

The Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 kicked off tonight at 10 a.m. PT/10.30 p.m. IST. The biggest anticipation was the release of the upcoming iOS 17, an exclusively new OS from the iPhone maker. Consumers got to see a teaser regarding the new features for iOS 17, such as a new Journal app, a sheer redesign of Control Center, and iMessage.

Furthermore, new features on the Dynamic Island on the selfie camera, a Journal app, a Control Center facelift, and a new live lock screen were unveiled.

Generally, as Apple reveals the upcoming build of iOS at WWDC, there should be a summer of beta-testing from the community and the developers. Finally, the public version of the software should drop in September.

You can sign up for the beta program after it's available, or you have to be a developer in order to beta-test iOS 17. The developers can usually access new patches first, while the public beta launches after two weeks. However, the public beta of the software is more stable, so it's worth waiting for it.

What are the new features of iOS 17?

The brand new iOS 17 will bring intelligent input, simplified sharing, and new features to your iPhone.

Significantly, you get a live voicemail feature with iOS 17, as you can see a live transcription of the voice message. If you want to speak with the person after that, you can pick up the call while they're still recording the message.

FaceTime now has a message-leaving feature. You can make a video message that they can watch whenever it is convenient for them.

Messages updates on iOS 17

Search filters are now available on the Message app, along with other intriguing aspects like voice message transcriptions.

It's possible to feel secure knowing that your loved ones are aware of your whereabouts, as the new app automatically notifies a specific friend when you return home. If you are late arriving at home, check-in can also let your friend know your current location.

Another important improvement is coming regarding the stickers. Now, you can turn all the emojis as well as any of your photos into stickers. Additionally, you can attach the stickers to any message bubble for a fun reaction to someone’s message.

AirDrop updates on iOS 17: NameDrop

If you put them close together, you can easily share information between two iPhones. Additionally, you can pair up two iPhones and perform a shared task like listening to music or watching the same livestream.

Generative AI

You can now get predictions while typing lines, and just tap the spacebar to complete the sentence or the word. Over time, it adapts and improves the dictation as you use the feature.

Journal: A spanking new app in iOS 17

This new app is an excellent way to note down things that happen to you, like you would in a journal. Your iPhone can create unique writing prompts based on your location, images, and music. Additionally, you have control over what is added to suggestions. You can lock your journal and use end-to-end encryption too.

iOS 17 new feature: StandBy

Apple unveiled a new feature called StandBy. In this situation, your iPhone can be set up on a nightstand to support Siri and live activities. StandBy adjusts to low light and acquires a red tone at night when you're charging the iPhone for better sleep

