Apple WWDC 2023 Live Updates: iOS 17, Apple VR headset, and more rumored to be revealed

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedJun 05, 2023 15:22 GMT

Apple's Word Wide Developer Conference is set for today, promising new looks at iOS 17, macOS 14, new Macs, and more. The event is also rumored to reveal the long-rumored Apple AR/VR headset.

15:22 (GMT)5 JUN 2023

14:16 (GMT)5 JUN 2023

WWDC 2023 rumor roundup: Reality Pro, Mac Studio, iOS 17, and more
WWDC 2023 has been rumoured to reveal quite a few new hardware, most interesting amongst them is Apple Reality Pro, the long-awaited AR/VR mixed reality headset. Aside from that, the company is also expected to reveal new MacBooks, possibly featuring the M3 chip. 

The upcoming iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, macOS 14, and the latest update to tvOS are guaranteed to be revealed at WWDC 2023. 
14:12 (GMT)5 JUN 2023

Apple WWDC 2023 date and time for all regions
The event date and time for all regions are as follows
US: 10 am (PDT), 11 am (MDT), 12 noon (CDT), 1 pm (EDT), 
UK: 6 pm (BST), 
Europe: 7 pm (CEST), 
Canada: 2 pm (ADT), 
Australia: 1 am (AWST), 2.30 am (ACST), 3 am (AEST), 
New Zealand: 5 am (NZST), 
Japan: 2 am (JST), 
India: 10.30 pm (IST), 
14:09 (GMT)5 JUN 2023

Apple WWDC 2023 starts in 4 hours
Apple WWDC 2023 will start at 10 am PST/ 1 pm EST, live from Apple Park in Cupertino, California, United States. 
