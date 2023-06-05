Apple WWDC 2023 Live Updates: iOS 17, Apple VR headset, and more rumored to be revealed

Apple's Word Wide Developer Conference is set for today, promising new looks at iOS 17, macOS 14, new Macs, and more. The event is also rumored to reveal the long-rumored Apple AR/VR headset.
#AppleStore is down ahead of today's #WWDC2023. Keep an eye out for further updates in this space.@Apple pic.twitter.com/qKxKBTHhcl— Sportskeeda Gaming (@skesportsgaming) June 5, 2023
The upcoming iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, macOS 14, and the latest update to tvOS are guaranteed to be revealed at WWDC 2023.