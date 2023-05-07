Apple iPadOS 17: New features, launch date, supported iPad models, and everything we know so far

As we move closer to June, iPad users eagerly await the launch of Apple iPadOS 17. Rumors and leaks have been circulating about new features and improvements to the user experience, leaving many to wonder what they can expect from the new software. Everyone expects new features, app updates, new apps, bug fixes, security updates, and more.

In this article, we will discuss everything we know so far about iPadOS 17, including new features, launch date, supported iPad models, and more.

Apple iPadOS 17: What new features to expect?

Apple's upcoming operating system update, iPadOS 17, is expected to introduce several new features to compatible iPads. Likely, many of the same features found in the upcoming iOS 17 update for iPhones will also be present in iPadOS 17.

First, there have been various rumors circulating that iOS 17 may allow users to access third-party app stores, which would provide an alternative to Apple's app store for iPhone users. It is also possible that this feature could be included in iPadOS 17. However, it might only be limited to users from European Union countries.

Apple iPadOS 17 should also be getting the Control Center overhaul and new responsive widgets, just like the iOS 17. And the new software update might bring the Journal app to iPads as well. It will help users keep track of their daily lives.

Coming to an iPadOS exclusive update, a leaker known as Analyst941 recently shared information on potential improvements to Stage Manager in iPadOS 17. As per their tweet reported by 9to5Mac, Stage Manager may soon support external webcams, allowing for audio output source settings and streaming multiple audio and video sources while enabled. The feature may include a resizeable dock in external display settings.

These are all the major changes we may see in the iPadOS 17. Except for these, there will be app updates and several minor changes on apps and features.

Apple iPadOS 17: Supported iPad models

iPad users may have to bid farewell to some older models with the upcoming release of iPadOS 17. Reports suggest that certain iPad models released between 2015 and 2017 may not be compatible with the latest operating system.

According to iPhoneSoft, the iPad 5th Gen, iPad Pro 9.7-inch (1st Gen), and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st Gen) are among the devices that will not receive support for iPadOS 17.

Apple iPadOS 17: Expected announcement and launch date

Maintaining Apple's pattern, iPadOS 17 will be announced at Apple World Wide Developers Conference 2023. This conference will run from June 5 to June 9 this year. Apple will release the iPadOS 17 alongside iOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17.

With the upcoming iPad Air and Pro models, the iPadOS 17 will finally be launched in September.

The rumors and leaks about the upcoming Apple iPadOS 17 have provided us with some insights into the possible features and updates that the operating system may bring to compatible iPad models. As with any rumors, readers should take these with a grain of salt and wait for the official announcement at the upcoming AWWDC in June.

