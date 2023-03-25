Apple WWDC 2023 date leaked: Expected launches, how to watch, and more

Apple's WWDC 2023 date might have leaked; according to recent developments, the tech giant is expected to host its next event on June 5, 2023. The leak came from Flightly app developer Ryan Jones, who took to Twitter to share a rather interesting development that led to massive speculation on the platform.

Reputable industry insiders and tipsters have suggested that we can expect the event to be held in the first week of June as usual. However, readers should take the leaked date for the World Wide Developers Conference with a grain of salt, since Apple is yet to announce any information.

It is worth noting that WWDC 2022 was held on June 6 of that year, and the exact date was not confirmed before early April. Thus, a June 5 date for this year's edition doesn't seem too unlikely.

What to expect at WWDC 2023?

The WWDC event was initially flagged off as a software-focused summit, with the company announcing new software versions, awarding exceptional apps built on its devices, and more.

However, in recent years, the company has begun focusing on its entire spectrum of products at the event, and a similar trend is expected to continue this year. The Apple M2-powered MacBooks were announced at WWDC 2022.

First off, we are expecting the company to announce iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, and watchOS 10. Apart from the software launches, one can also expect new information on the Apple VR headset that has been the talk of the Mac community for quite some time now.

It is unlikely that the company will introduce the next MacBooks in WWDC 2023. However, the Apple Silicon-based Mac Pro might make its way to the announcements list.

How to watch the WWDC 2023 event?

The WWDC 2023 event will be held at Apple Park, Cupertino for a limited in-person group of industry executives, media personnel, and others. However, Apple fans and enthusiasts can watch the event via Apple's official website.

The event will be streamed live on YouTube, Apple TV, and the Apple Developer website and app.

