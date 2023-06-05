5 things to expect from Apple iOS 17

Apple will showcase its much anticipated iOS 17 update in a few hours. This is the moment fans have been waiting for since the first leak came out. Further, reports suggest it could be an iterative upgrade over iOS 16 with bug fixes and performance improvements. However, new leaks and speculations have revealed that the new iOS will be more than a boring update.

According to the rumor mill, the latest update will bring several new features and UI elements. If you are wondering what the new version may have in stock, you are in the right place.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on leaks and rumors. As such, it is subject to change.

What are the main features expected in iOS 17?

While iOS 17 won’t be available until fall 2023, the data update should be available for beta testers right away, as it’s showcased. And if accessibility features, improved dynamic island functionality, etc., excite you, signing up for the beta program would be wise. Let’s take a look at what to expect from iOS 17.

1) Smart lockscreen

There are rumors that Apple may introduce an updated lockscreen interface. The new version will turn the lockscreen on the iPhone into a smart home display.

For the uninitiated, the feature is already available on the Apple Watch. It shows various information on the display when positioned in a horizontal orientation. The leak suggests that Apple will use the lockscreen widgets introduced with iOS 16 for this purpose.

2) Accessibility features

Apple has already announced several accessibility features that will be introduced with iOS 17. These include Live Listen, support for made-for-Apple hearing devices, cognitive accessibility, Live Speech, Personal Voice, and Point and Speak in Magnifier. These features will be available to the general public when iOS 17 rolls out to the public later this year.

3) New journaling app

There are also rumors that Apple is working on an intelligent journaling app that will keep track of users’ activities and allow them to record their thoughts throughout the day. Rumors suggest that the new app can analyze user behavior to determine their routine, detect friends nearby, and more. There are concerns over privacy regarding this ferature, but it remains to be seen how Apple implements it.

4) Revamped control center

Several leaks have pointed out that iOS 17 may come with a revamped control center. The information suggests that Apple may change the UI and customize the control center. Apart from this, further information is not available. Apple has kept the control center the same since it was introduced on iOS 11.

5) Improved Dynamic Island functionality

Apple introduced the Dynamic Island on its iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which made these smartphones some of the most popular Apple devices. While it can already do a lot, the possibilities are endless.

Apple is working on improving the feature to do a lot more. With rumors about base iPhone models also featuring the Dynamic Island, it is believed that the tech giant is working on adding more functionality. We will get to know more at the WWDC 2023.

It’s advised to take the features with a pinch of salt, but we should know for sure in just a few hours. We know that iOS 17 is more than just an iterative update and is bringing a slew of new exciting features. The beta update will roll out soon, with the public release coming in September. Stay tuned for our detailed article on what iOS 17 brings, which should be out soon.

