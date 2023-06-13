Check In is one of the most exciting features showcased by Apple at its WWDC 2023 event. The Cupertino-based company promised fans that the latest iOS 17 is more personalized and intuitive than previous iterations. And by the looks of it, the tech giant has been right about it. This article will delve into a feature that is not precisely ground-breaking and has been present on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram for years.

But one can safely assume that most iPhone owners will use it frequently. We are discussing the new Check In feature introduced with iOS 17, which is already available if you download iOS 17 beta. The new feature is integrated into the Messages app and lets users inform their friends and family where they are. In this article, we will delve into its facets and usage.

What is Check In on iOS 17?

The new location-sharing feature helps users stay safe and share their location with their contacts. (Image via Apple)

First, let's dig into what exactly Check In on iOS 17 is. If you have ever used the live location feature on WhatsApp, Check In is the same feature but for the Messages app on iOS 17. It lets you inform your near and dear ones about your whereabouts.

However, this differs from Facebook's feature, where you share your location as a post on your timeline or WhatsApp live location that shows the real-time location. The Check In on iOS 17 not only shares your location in real-time with the recipient but also warns them if proceedings look dicey. Your friend or family can check your movement and information, like route, location, etc., inside the message.

What does Check In on iOS 17 do?

Apple's version delivers much more than the live location offered by WhatsApp. Once you send it to the desired person, the recipient will be notified of every move you make. They can see your progress on the location map inside the chat.

Moreover, if you stop progressing toward the destination, Check In will prompt you for a response. If you don't respond within 15 minutes, Check In will send your location, route, iPhone and Apple Watch's battery level, and cell service status to your contact.

To summarize, it is a safety net for those worried about safety in certain situations, like solo commutes at night.

How to use Check In on iOS 17?

To use the new feature, you and your contact should both be on iOS 17 and compatible iPhone. Once you ensure the desired recipient has iOS 17, follow the steps below.

Open Messages on your iPhone and click the + icon next to the message box. In the context menu that pops up, scroll to the bottom and tap on More. You should see the Check In option now. Click on it. Follow the on-screen instructions. You will be prompted to select from Limited or Full data to be shared with the contact if you don't arrive (The limited option will show location, battery level, and network status, whereas Full will share all of the above as well as the route traveled, last iPhone unlock location, and more). Select the data type you want to share and click on Continue. Tap on Send a Check In. Users should now see a prompt in the message window showing the destination and arrival time. If you're happy with the details, tap the blue arrow button to send. If you are unsure about the details shown, tap on the Edit button to change them and send.

Once you send it, your contact will be automatically notified of your arrival at the destination. However, if you are delayed or not progressing, you will see a prompt and a 15-minute window to respond.

You can either End Check In or Add Time. If you don't respond within 15 minutes, the contact will be notified, and they can tap on the notification to check the date you chose to share and take safety measures as required.

Is iOS 17 available?

Currently, iOS 17 developer beta is available for all who have signed up for an Apple Developer account. The more stable public beta will roll out in July, followed by the final release, expected to roll out in September 2023.

How to install iOS 17 developer beta?

As mentioned above, users must sign up for an Apple Developer account to download iOS 17 developer beta. However, there are several details to remember before doing so, like backing up the iPhone and more. Once you have done so, follow the steps below.

Open Settings on your iPhone. Scroll down to General and tap on it. Select Software Update. The iOS 17 Developer Beta option should appear if you have already signed up for an Apple Developer account. Select iOS 17 Developer Beta and click on Download and Install.

So far, several bugs have been reported in iOS 17 developer beta, like images not getting downloaded on apps like WhatsApp, keyboard freezing, poor battery life, and more. As such, waiting for a stable release is advised, even though the temptation to try out these exciting features is palpable.

However, if you have a spare iPhone and can't wait to test out new features, by all means, download it away.

