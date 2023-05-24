How to edit WhatsApp text

WhatsApp text messages rank among the most popular ways of communication on smartphones. The Meta-owned instant messaging service is used by over a billion people these days. However, its texting feature isn't perfect. It often falls behind what competitors like Discord and Telegram have come up with.

Meta is hard at work to improve things, and over the last couple of years, several features like Communities, chat lock, and voice status updates have been introduced. The latest in the series is the ability to edit WhatsApp text messages, a highly requested feature that almost every social media app, including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and more have.

Meta has been testing the update since the beginning of the month via the latest beta flight. It has already begun rolling out to users on both Android and iOS. It will soon arrive on WhatsApp Web too.

Editing WhatsApp text messages is pretty simple

Before proceeding, ensure you are running the latest version of the popular texting app (2.23.7.14). Edited messages can only be sent to users who have updated their apps.

It is also worth noting that the rollout is gradual, and all users haven't received the feature yet. While iOS users will have to patiently wait for the update to arrive, those on Android can sideload the app by downloading the APK from the internet.

WhatsApp Web and desktop users will have to wait for the feature to arrive on their devices. The company hasn't started rollout on these platforms yet.

It is worth noting that messages can be edited as many times as you want. However, there's a time limit. Text messages can only be edited for up to 15 minutes after they are sent. WhatsApp will only give you enough time to fix typos and other errors that might result from the fast-paced texting we are used to.

A step-by-step guide to editing WhatsApp text messages

Editing messages on WhatsApp is as easy as deleting or forwarding them. Follow these steps to edit a WhatsApp text message:

Step 1. Long press the text message to be edited. This will open up all advanced options like forward, reply, and delete.

Step 2. On Android devices, click on the three dots in the top-right corner of the screen. On iOS, click on the context menu. This will up all the other options including Edit. Tap on it.

Step 3. Type out the updated message in the text box and click on the green check button to confirm the change. This will update the message for all recipients using the popular chatting app. and the message will also be marked "Edited."

Many users haven't received the latest update on the social media platform yet. However, within the next few weeks, everyone should be able to edit their text messages.

Keep a check on Play Store or App Store and update the app as soon as the feature arrives on your device.

Poll : 0 votes