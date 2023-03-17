Top 5 WhatsApp alternatives worth checking out in 2023

WhatsApp updated its controversial privacy policy in 2021, which resulted in a mass exodus. After that, they changed their policies and cleared some user questions. If you're still hoping to sever your ties with this popular messaging app in 2023, we have you covered.

Right now, there are a lot of alternatives available in the market, which makes switching to another option easier. They're all more secure than standard messaging apps and provide an end-to-end encryption protocol for safe messaging.

This article will present five viable alternatives in 2023.

Alternatives to WhatsApp that will maintain your privacy and keep you secure in 2023

5) Wire

We are starting our list with Wire, an encrypted messenger from Wire Swiss GmbH. The app allows users to make voice and video calls alongside end-to-end encrypted instant messages.

It can also sync across devices and support multiple accounts, which makes it different from WhatsApp.

In addition to paid business plans with more support and features, it also provides free personal accounts, which makes it an excellent alternative.

4) Viber

Viber, or Rakuten Viber, started its journey as a cross-platform voice-over IP (VoIP) software and gradually added Instant Messaging (IM).

It is end-to-end encrypted, just like any other service on this list. It has features like Viber Lenses Powered by SnapChat, offering AR-enabled video messaging and photos, and a community feature that makes it unique. This messaging app also packs in multi-device support.

Considering everything, Viber stands toe-to-toe with Whatsapp in most features and some extras, making it another good alternative.

3) Signal

The following software is from the Signal Technology Foundation, which powers end-to-end encryption technology in both messengers from Meta. Signal Private Messenger brings many security benefits, making it one of the most obvious choices for those who value privacy and security.

It offers text messaging, voice messaging, video calling, self-destructing messages, screen security (preventing taking screenshots), and more.

It's a great option for anyone seeking a secure messaging app with multiple features.

2) Telegram

Telegram Messenger has been known as the top WhatsApp alternative for a while now. Even in 2021, when the latter experienced a mass exodus, people chose Telegram as an alternative messaging service.

The app features default end-to-end encryption for voice calls. However, standard messages, group chats, and channels use cloud-based encryption. Although this will be a turnoff for many, this system has some benefits.

It offers features like super-groups of up to 200,000 users, various bots, public channels, self-destructing messages, end-to-end encryption in secret chat, and more alongside the usual messaging features.

Given everything, with over 200 million active users, Telegram is one of the best free alternatives you can get.

1) Threema

We are ending our list with Threema, another app from Switzerland, a country with a lengthy history of being praised as a haven for data security.

The app allows users to send texts, voices, pictures, and video messages, which are all encrypted, and it gets deleted immediately from the server as soon as they've been delivered. Unlike WhatsApp, this app stores everything on your phone rather than a server that anyone can access.

It comes with a $5 price tag, making it hard to convince people to migrate. But if you care more about security than the cost, you can definitely go for it.

With increasing concerns about data privacy and security, it's essential to consider alternatives to WhatsApp that can provide standard features without compromising user privacy.

The aforementioned apps are excellent choices that offer end-to-end encryption, multi-device support, and various other features. Each app's unique selling point makes it suitable for different users. Ultimately, choosing a WhatsApp alternative will depend on your specific needs and will be a big step towards protecting your online privacy.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

