All Xiaomi phones confirmed to get the MIUI 14 (Android 13) update

Google Pixel smartphones were updated to Android 13 back in August 2022. However, Xiaomi has been rather slow with its MIUI 14 rollout. The company's custom OS is based on the latest version of the open-source smartphone operating system from the Mountain View-based tech giant.

MIUI 14 started rolling out to the latest Xiaomi and Redmi phones from January 2023. Some devices like the Xiaomi 12 Pro and the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE have already been updated to the latest software from the company.

Check whether your device is on the list and stay tuned for more devices in the future rollout schedule!

However, the company has planned to launch the software on multiple devices. According to the timeline showcased, the rollout will continue till Q3. We expect the Android 14-based MIUI 15 to launch in Q4 this year.

Read on to check out whether your Xiaomi smartphone will get the latest version update or if the Chinese tech giant is dropping support starting this year.

Several Xiaomi phones will get the MIUI 14 update this year, including 3-year-old devices

As part of the MIUI 14 update, Xiaomi has completely redesigned the notification panel and the settings panel with a clean and minimalist card-like design. Multiple customization options have also been launched.

We have listed all the smartphones that are expected to get the MIUI 14 update. Some of these devices have already been updated, while a few others might get the new version any day. However, the majority of smartphones are still waiting for the latest Android 13.

Below is the list of all Xiaomi products that are slated to get the MIUI 14 (Android 13) update:

Xiaomi 13 Pro Xiaomi 13 Xiaomi 12T Pro Xiaomi 12T Xiaomi 12S Ultra Xiaomi 12 Pro Xiaomi 12 Xiaomi 12X Xiaomi 1 Lite Xiaomi 11T Pro Xiaomi 11T Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Xiaomi Mi 11i Xiaomi Mi 11i Hypercharge Xiaomi Mi 11 Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Mi 10i Mi 10 Mi 10T Mi 10T Pro

Alongside the expensive Xiaomi devices, MIUI 14 is headed to some cost-effective Redmi smartphones as well. They are as follows:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G Xiaomi Redmi 11 Prime 5G Xiaomi Redmi K50i 5G Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime 2022 Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime Xiaomi Redmi 10 Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

Xiaomi supports its devices for three years following their launch. Thus, the software update aspect is a bit lacking as compared to Android phone-makers like Samsung, who is providing up to four years of version updates with its latest products. Apple, on the other hand, supports its offerings for five years.

But, this does not change the fact that Xiaomi devices are some of the most value-for-money picks that money can buy. Both the cost-effective Redmi products and the flagship lineup are listed at unbeatable prices.

The massive changes that are headed to the latest MIUI 14 software version make it a lucrative update that's worth waiting for.

