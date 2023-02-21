Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G: Which one to buy in 2023?

Xiaomi's Redmi Note Pro series is a great tier-two choice for customers who don't want to splurge but still want some of the perks of the latest hardware generation. This makes Xiaomi's Redmi Note Pro series a leader in the mid-range market.

Xiaomi presented the new Redmi Note 12 to the Chinese market in October last year. With a formal introduction to India, the lineup has officially gone global. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 series consists of three models: Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus.

However, this article will only cover the differences and similarities between the top two Redmi Note 12 series variants to help you make an informed choice.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G detailed comparison: Specs and features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus DISPLAY 6.67 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels (Full HD+), OLED 6.67 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels (Full HD+), OLED PROCESSOR Mediatek Dimensity 1080, octa-core 2.6 GHz Mediatek Dimensity 1080, octa-core 2.6 GHz RAM 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 256 GB 8 GB RAM, 256 GB – 12 GB RAM, 256 GB CAMERA Triple 50 + 8 + 2 MP, f/1.9 + f/1.9 + f/2.4 16 MP front camera Triple 200 + 8 + 2 MP, f/1.7 + f/1.9 + f/2.4 16 MP front camera BATTERY 5000 mAh, fast charging 67W 4980 mAh, fast charging 120W

1) Display

Both the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Pro Plus have the same display. It is a Full HD+ OLED panel, providing more realistic colors and deeper blacks, with a 6.67-inch screen, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, compatibility with Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ certification.

2) Processor

The Redmi Note 12 Pro or the Pro Plus provides the best performance without burning a hole through your wallet. A fantastic mid-range processor, the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset powers both devices.

3) RAM

The Redmi Note 12 Pro comes in three variants. Users can choose between 6 GB/128 GB, 8 GB/128 GB, and 8 GB/256 GB.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus comes in two: 8 GB/256 GB and 12 GB/256 GB.

4) Camera

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus has the best camera configuration of the three, making it the only one that qualifies as a high-end photography phone. It has a 16 MP front camera, a 200 MP main sensor with OIS, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro camera.

While the secondary sensors are identical, the main camera on the Pro version has a 50 MP camera with OIS.

Xiaomi introduced the pro-grade HPX sensor in India with the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G. When combined with the Super-OIS, this all-new sensor can produce incredibly low-light images with clearer, more dynamic results and fine details.

5) Battery

The Redmi Note 12 Pro has a battery capacity of 5000 mAh, while the Pro Plus boasts 4980 mAh. Also, the fast-charging speeds are different on each of these devices. Both the Pro and Pro Plus offer fast charging at 67W and 125W, respectively.

6) Price

The Redmi Note 12 Pro starts at $303, while the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus comes at $363, making both phones exceptional value for money.

Conclusion

Overall, both the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro and Note 12 Pro Plus are excellent mid-range phones with almost the same features and benefits.

But when choosing between them, we can see from the aforementioned specs that Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus offers a better camera but less battery capacity in exchange for an extra $60.

The best option between the two ultimately depends on individual needs and tastes. The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is the phone to buy if you value a good camera. However, if you prefer all the other specs at a lesser price point, then the Redmi Note 12 Pro might be the better option.

