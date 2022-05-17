5 best Redmi phones to play Clash of Clans in 2022

Clash of Clans is among the top online multiplayer mobile games. In the game, players use army compositions to attack other players' bases and earn Elixir, Dark Elixir, and Gold. Players use these gained resources for the upgrades on their own base. Players must have a good gaming phone to properly see the base, play games without any lag or stutter, and enough storage to incorporate all new updates for the game.

The Redmi series has some of the most desired phones that are perfect for highly graphic-intensive games like Pubg, BGMI and more. This article will list the top 5 Redmi gaming phones to play Clash of Clans in 2022.

5 Best Redmi Gaming Phones for Clash of Clans in 2022

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi 9 Power

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10S

5) Redmi Note 7 Pro

Cost: INR 12900

Battery: 4000 mAh

This smartphone features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display and a Snapdragon 675 chipset, making it one of the most powerful phones in this price range. It comes with 4 GB of RAM and a powerful gaming processor that can effortlessly handle graphically demanding games like Pubg, BGMI, and Clash of Clans without freezing or lagging. It also has a large 4000 mAh battery, which is ideal for longer Clash of Clans gaming sessions.

4) Redmi 9 Power

Cost: INR 14000

Battery: 6000 mAh

The Redmi 9 Power has a variety of gaming capabilities, including a special gaming mode that makes it suitable for casual gaming. It has a 6000 mAh battery, and it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor, which makes it excellent for games like Clash of Clans and Ragnarok Mobile. It also has a 48-megapixel rear and an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

3) Redmi Note 9 Pro

Cost: INR 14990

Battery: 5020 mAh

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is currently one of the most affordable phones for gaming. The gaming experience is smooth and lag-free due to the Snapdragon 720 chipset and 6GB of RAM, which can easily run graphic-intensive games like Clash Royale and Clash of Clans. Players may enjoy gaming for hours with a 5020 mAh battery and a large 6.7-inch FHD display.

2) Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Cost: INR 16000

Battery: 5020 mAh

Unsurprisingly, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max takes second place on the list. The 6.67-inch display on the Note 9 Pro Max is great for games like Clash of Clans. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 720G processor and a large 5020 mAh battery, allowing gamers to play for extended periods of time. A 64 MP camera is another highlight of Redmi's incredible offering, in addition to the battery and processor.

1) Redmi Note 10S

Cost: INR 14000

Battery: 5000 mAh

The Redmi Note 10S is one of the most powerful smartphones in its price range due to its 6 GB RAM and MediaTek Helio G95 processor, which allows it to deliver a fantastic gaming experience at an affordable cost. Players who play games for long periods of time can blindly trust this phone to deliver. With this phone, players should not be concerned about battery life or heating issues, since the Redmi Note 10S has a 5000 mAh battery. It is, without a doubt, one of the greatest budget phones to buy in 2022 to play games like Clash of Clans and COD Mobile.

Edited by Mayank Shete