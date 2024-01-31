5 best gaming smartphones in 2024

If you want to enjoy the latest mobile games at the highest framerates and graphical settings, then the best gaming smartphones will surely help you. There are dedicated gaming phones that deliver the best performance above anything else. They can also come stuffed with dedicated cooling layers and additional accessories to enjoy mobile gaming without heating or performance drops.

Most of these are flagship smartphones that come loaded with the fastest processors and big battery packs. Further, you also get the best RAM, high refresh rate display, and dedicated gaming triggers with these phones.

So, let's take a look at the five best gaming smartphones to buy in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Five best gaming smartphones in early 2024

1) Nubia RedMagic 9 Pro

The first gaming smartphone on our list is the Nubia RedMagic 9 Pro (Image via Nubia)

The Nubia Redmagic 9 Pro is one of the best gaming smartphones that offers unbeatable gaming performance for the price. It comes powered with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 3 processor, which is capable of handling any Android game. It also has dedicated cooling fans that enhance performance with proper heat dissipation.

The only major downside is its weaker cameras. The phone also weighs close to 230 grams, but the main reason for that is its 6500mAh battery pack, which ensures up to two days of battery life, even with heavy usage.

Specifications Nubia RedMagic 9 Pro Display 6.8-inches,1168 x 2480, AMOLED 120Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM & Storage Upto 16GB 512GB Battery 6500mAh, 80W charging Price Starting from $649

Pros

It has dedicated cooling fans

Promises up to two days of battery life

It comes with dedicated touch gaming triggers.

Cons

Cameras are quite average

The phone is available on Amazon for $749.

2) OnePlus 12

The second smartphone on our list is the OnePlus (Image via OnePlus)

OnePlus 12 is a recently released smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. But it also has a great set of cameras, which makes it an all-rounder smartphone. The phone also has a big 5400mAh battery, which can easily power its 120Hz 2K display for over a day.

Furthermore, like most Android flagships, it costs less than $1000 and promises to play any latest Android game without breaking a sweat. Hence, if your budget is tight, this could also be a great buy.

Specifications OnePlus 12 Display 6.82-inches,1440 x 3168, LTPO AMOLED 120Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM & Storage Upto 16GB 512GB Battery 5400mAh, 100W wired charging, 50W wireless Price Starting from $799

Pros

It comes with UFS 4.0 storage in the base variant.

Comes with superb cameras.

It charges under 30 minutes with its 100W charging.

Cons

No dedicated gaming triggers

The phone is available on Amazon for $799.99.

3) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The next smartphone in the list of the best gaming smartphones is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. It comes loaded with features and sports a high refresh rate OLED screen. If you also like to use your camera a lot, its 200MP primary camera with the other three tertiary sensors provides one of the best camera experiences.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset also ensures that you get sustained gaming performance in daily life and also in gaming. Hence, the S24 Ultra is one of our favorite recommendations in this list.

Specifications Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Display 6.8-inches,1440 x 3128, Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X 120Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM & Storage Upto 12GB 1TB Battery 5000mAh, 45W wired charging, 15W wireless Price Starting from $1299

Pros

It has one of the best cameras.

Comes with one of the brightest displays.

It supports screen recording with direct inline sound.

Cons

No charger in the box.

The phone is available on Bestbuy for $1299.99.

4) Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

The fourth smartphone on our list is the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (Image via Apple)

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is the next entry on our list of the best gaming smartphones of 2024. It has a big 6.7-inch Retina OLED display that is great for gaming. Further, the Apple A17 Pro chipset also ensures that you have optimal gaming performance, even in the highest graphical settings.

It is also the first Apple smartphone with 256GB storage in the base variant itself. This means you can store more games on this phone than on previous Apple devices. Overall, this is one of the best gaming smartphones if you want to enjoy the best gaming experience from the world of iOS.

Specifications Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Display 6.7-inches,1290 x 2796, LTPO Super Retina OLED 120Hz Processor Apple A17 Pro RAM & Storage 8GB up to 1TB Battery 4441mAh, 20W wired charging, 15W wireless(MagSafe) Price Starting from $1199

Pros

The A17 Pro chipset promises the ultimate gaming experience.

It has superb battery life.

It has one of the brightest displays.

Cons

Only supports 20W wired charging.

The Action button comes without much customizations.



The phone is available on the official Apple website for $1199.

5) ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro

The last device on our list of the best gaming smartphones is the ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro. This was also recently launched and is probably the best phone for gaming. It comes with up to 24GB RAM and dedicated gaming triggers that ensure you get the best gaming experience.

Asus has also ensured that the cameras aren't ignored on this device, as they have provided a telephoto camera that can shoot up to 3x optically zoomed images and videos. The RGB lighting on the sides and dual charging ports are also unique additions that make it a serious pocket gaming gadget.

Specifications ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro Display 6.78-inches,1080x 2400 pixels, LTPO AMOLED, 165Hz Processor Apple A17 Pro RAM & Storage Upto 24GB 1TB Battery 5500mAh, 65W wired charging, 15W wireless Price Starting from $1199

Pros

It comes with dedicated cooling fans.

Air triggers are very useful in shooting games.

The cameras are quite good in daylight conditions.

Cons

It is costlier than most Android flagships

The phone is available on the official Asus website for $1199.99.

So, this concludes our list of the best gaming smartphones of 2024. For more such informative articles, follow Sportskeeda's Gaming Tech section.