OnePlus 12 vs ROG Phone 8 Pro: Which one is the better buy? 

With the OnePlus 12 arriving after months of waiting, readers may wonder about the OnePlus 12 vs ROG Phone 8 Pro battle and want to know which one is the better buy. Both the newly released smartphones are similar in processing power, storage type, and battery capacity but completely differ in other areas.

In this article, we will provide an overview of the two devices, comparing specifications, performance, and camera to determine the overall winner.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author’s opinions.

OnePlus 12 vs ROG Phone 8 Pro specs compared

First, we list the specifications of both smartphones and see their hardware and software information:

Device/Specification OnePlus 12 ROG Phone 8 Pro OS Oxygen OS 14, Android 14 ROG UI, Android 14 Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Storage type and capacity Up to 512GB UFS 4.0 Up to 1 TB UFS 4.0 Battery 5400 mAh 5500 mAh Screen size 6.82 inch 6.78 inch RAM Upto 16 GB Upto 24 GB Cameras 50 + 64 (telephoto)+48 (ultrawide) MP back, 32MP front 50 + 32 (telephoto) + 13 (ultrawide) MP back, 32 MP front Charging Speed 100W wired, 50W wireless 65W wired, 15W wireless

Both phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. They also have a triple-camera arrangement at the back and a 32MP selfie shooter. But the OnePlus 12 has a much faster charging speed and a slightly bigger screen. Furthermore, while both the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro and OnePlus 12 ship with Android 14 out of the box, Oxygen OS is known to provide more customization options, while the ROG UI offers additional inbuilt gaming tools.

OnePlus 12 vs ROG Phone 8 Pro prices and models compared

Comparing the OnePlus 12 with the ROG Phone 8 Pro, note that the former has 12GB RAM and 16GB RAM variants, whereas the ROG Phone 8 Pro starts with a 16GB RAM variant and has a 24GB model with 1TB storage.

OnePlus 12 models

Base model : 12GB RAM and 256GB storage at $799

: 12GB RAM and 256GB storage at Top-end model: 12 GB RAM and 1TB of storage at $899

ROG Phone 8 Pro models

Base model : 16GB RAM and 512GB storage at $1,199

: 16GB RAM and 512GB storage at Top-end model: 24GB RAM and 1TB storage at $1,499

OnePlus 12 vs ROG Phone 8 Pro cameras compared

Although both phones have a triple camera setup at the back, they offer completely different image quality and versatility. OnePlus has introduced a 64MP periscope lens on its smartphone, and it can click up to 3X optically zoomed photos and videos. The main 50MP camera and 48MP ultrawide camera can also be used to click stunning photos.

Image taken from ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro (Image via ASUS)

On the other hand, the ROG 8 Pro has a 50MP main camera sensor with a 32MP telephoto lens and a 13MP ultrawide sensor. It can also click respectable images but lacks in providing the image quality of the OnePlus 12, as that comes with Hasselblad image processing and dual-LED flash.

OnePlus 12 vs ROG Phone 8 Pro: Final Verdict

This concludes our OnePlus 12 vs ROG Phone 8 Pro comparison. With a price difference of $400, most users should choose the OnePlus 12, as it has a similar battery and processor and offers a much better camera experience. Additionally, the processing power of both phones is similar, as they come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

But for the extra cash, the ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro is a gamer's paradise as it comes with air triggers, a vapor cooling chamber, and support for multiple gaming accessories. So, if you're an avid gamer and want a smartphone with a bigger battery life, the ROG Phone 8 Pro would be a better buy.

