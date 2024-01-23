OnePlus 12 pre-order details, release date, specs, and more

The OnePlus 12 is the latest flagship device from the Chinese smartphone-making veteran. Their latest offering has been packed with best-in-class hardware, improved cameras designed in collaboration with Hasselblad, fast UFS 4.0 storage, and a premium marble finish. It is currently available for pre-orders and will be available for purchase starting February 2024.

In this article, we will review the pre-order details, release date, and specs of the newly launched smartphone.

OnePlus 12 pre-order details

The OnePlus 12 shares its looks with its predecessor (Image via OnePlus)

OnePlus 12 pre-orders have already started. You can book the device on the official web page. The device has also been listed at every leading retail store, including Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and others.

OnePlus is packing the device with a bunch of pre-order benefits. You get a free wireless VOOC 50W charger with the device for a limited time. Besides, the 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage upgrade is being given away for free. You can buy the decked-out variant for the same introductory price of $799.

Besides this, you also get trade-in offers for your existing smartphone, 0% APR financing, and $30 off towards any variant of the Buds 3. This makes it a great time to get into the OnePlus ecosystem. You get a 100W SUPERVOOC charger, the official sandstone bumper case, and a OnePlus red cable at knocked-down prices with it.

OnePlus 12 release date

The OnePlus flagship bundles a stunning display (Image via OnePlus)

The global OnePlus 12 release date was fixed for Tuesday, January 23, 2024. The flagship phone was introduced at an event earlier today. It is now available for pre-order from the official OnePlus store. Shipping starts in six days, that is, January 30. The company is expecting to start delivering units starting February 2.

OnePlus 12 specs and models

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (Image via OnePlus)

The OnePlus 12 packs all the latest technology in the smartphone space. At the smartphone's core is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, arguably one of the most capable processors today. Besides, you get up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage with it. This is plenty, given typically, you only need about 8-12 GB of RAM in a smartphone. However, the lack of 1 TB storage options on a flagship-grade smartphone is underwhelming.

OnePlus 12 OnePlus 12 12 GB 16 GB 256 GB 512 GB $899.99 $799.99

The smartphone is bundled with a large 6.82-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with 1-120 Hz refresh rates, a 10-bit color, HDR 10+ certification, and 1600 nits of peak brightness. This is the standard for a flagship-grade smartphone of 2024, and OnePlus hasn't reinvented the wheel with the tech stack.

OnePlus 12 Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM 12, 16 GB Storage 256 GB, 512 GB Rear camera setup 50 MP+64 MP+48 MP Selfie camera 32 MP Display LTPO AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1600 nits Display resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels Battery size 5,400 mAh Charging speeds 100W wired, 15W wireless

The biggest pro of the smartphone is its large 5,400 mAh battery capacity, which is more than capable of delivering over a day's worth of battery life. Besides, you also have 100W of wired charging capabilities and 50W via wireless charger. This will fill up the cell in less than an hour.

Overall, the device is fantastic for those who want something different from the traditional iPhone 15 and Samsung Galaxy S24 experience. It also has a unique operating system and is packed with the best-in-class hardware for the ultimate experience.