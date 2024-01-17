Samsung Galaxy S24 vs OnePlus 12: Which is better in 2024?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series has finally been launched globally, promising the best Android experience. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 12 was also launched last month in China and will launch globally next week. Both smartphones come with great hardware and promise great incremental upgrades over their predecessors.

But, with both models having similar processors, display technology, and certain other features, one might want to know which phone suits their use case. In this article, we compare the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S24 with the OnePlus 12 to determine the better buy in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the views of the writer.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs OnePlus 12 specs compared

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is available for pre-order starting today, January 17, 2024, with a base price of $799.99. On the other hand, the OnePlus 12 will launch globally on January 23, 2024.

Listed below are their specs:

Samsung Galaxy S24 OnePlus 12 Display 6.2 inches Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X 6.82 inches LTPO AMOLED Refresh rate 120Hz 120Hz Rear cameras 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide, 64MP pericope telephoto (3x optical zoom) Front Camera 12MP 32MP selfie Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3/ Exynos 2400 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM 8GB 8GB/16GB/24GB Storage 128GB UFS 3.1, 256GB, 512GB UFS 4.0 256GB/512GB/1TB UFS 4.0 Battery 4,000 mAh 5,400mAh Charging 25W wired, 15W wireless 100W wired, 50W wireless

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs OnePlus 12 prices and models compared

As mentioned, the base Samsung Galaxy S24 has a starting price of $799.99. Potential customers will get a free memory upgrade option until January 30, with a base storage capacity of 256GB. The smartphone offers 8GB RAM with all of its storage configurations.

8GB RAM / 128GB storage UFS 3.1 - $799.99

8GB RAM / 256GB storage UFS 4.0 - $799.99

8GB RAM / 512GB storage UFS 4.0 - pricing will be announced at a later date

In contrast, the OnePlus 12 will come with different RAM and storage configurations. In China, OnePlus launched the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The 24GB storage variant comes with a whopping 1TB storage with UFS 4.0 as the storage type. Its global pricing is still unconfirmed.

12GB RAM / 256GB storage UFS 4.0

16GB RAM / 512GB storage UFS 4.0

/ 16GB RAM / 1TB storage UFS 4.0

24GB RAM / 1TB Storage UFS 4.0

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs OnePlus 12 cameras compared

Image taken from the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy S24 comes with some great AI-packed features included in its camera app. The AI will provide contextual ideas on what needs to be improved in the given frame after you take a picture. You can also experiment with modifying, deleting, or moving things in the image with a few easy taps.

However, with regard to hardware, it still comes with a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a 10MP telephoto sensor, just like the Samsung Galaxy S23. Samsung has also provided up to 3X optical zoom for better portrait shots.

Image taken from OnePlus 12 (Image via OnePlus China)

The OnePlus 12, though, comes with a more versatile camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary camera, a 64MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 48MP ultrawide shooter. With the periscope lens, you can shoot high-resolution images of far-off objects. OnePlus has also promised improved low-lighting performance.

Is the Samsung S24 better than the OnePlus 12?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 still promises great camera hardware and raw performance in a smaller form factor, besides a bigger 4000mAh battery. Samsung has also promised major AI-related performance features, with the majority of hardware upgrades and software enhancements mainly depending on the on-device AI algorithms.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 12 has a bigger battery, larger screen, and a more versatile camera setup at a launch price that is expected to be lower than that of the S24. So, if you prefer a compact smartphone packed with fairly decent features, we suggest going for the Samsung Galaxy S24. However, the OnePlus 12 is better in almost every department.

