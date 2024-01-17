One might wonder if the newly-released Samsung Galaxy S24 is worth buying or not. The South Korean tech giant unveiled its latest set of mobile phones during the Galaxy Unpacked event earlier today, on January 17, 2024. The brand-new smartphone offers some new features to help it compete against other top products in the market.

That being said, if you are confused about whether to buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 or not, this article should help you make the right choice.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S24 a good upgrade?

The Galaxy Unpacked event revealed the specs of Samsung's latest mobile models to tech enthusiasts across the world (Image via Samsung)

Before determining whether the Samsung Galaxy S24 is a good upgrade, let's go over some of its basic specs:

Storage 128GB Display 6.2 inches Camera 50 MP (triple camera) Hardware Qualcomm SnapDragon 8 Gen 3 processor/ 8GB RAM Battery 4000 mAh

While there is an improvement over the S23's Gen 2 processor and lower battery capacity, it isn't by much. Being an older model, the S23 is also often sold at discounted prices. Thus, it might still be a better choice for those looking to purchase a high-end Samsung smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S24 pros and cons

Expand Tweet

Let's go over the pros and cons of the Samsung Galaxy S24 to determine whether it is worth buying or not.

Pros

120 Hz refresh rate

Super fast wireless charging

Supports 5G

Cons

Not much improvement over the base S23

The S23 will be discounted often compared to the S24

Is the Samsung Galaxy S24 worth buying for you?

The latest branch of the Galaxy S24 series will have support for seven years (Image via Samsung)

While the latest S24 is not a necessary upgrade for those using the last gen of S23 models, switching over from the Galaxy S20 or S21 will result in significant improvements.

That said, Samsung's latest mobile phone offers improvements in many aspects over its predecessors. If you are willing to spend the extra cash, the Samsung Galaxy S24 is worth it.

Another feature to keep in mind is that the various models of the mobile phone will feature the latest Samsung Galaxy AI, Knox Security system, software updates, and OS support for seven years. This should make the Samsung Galaxy S24 worth buying even though it carries a hefty $799.99 base price tag.

For more tech-related news, make sure to follow Sportskeeda.