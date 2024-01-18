Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra: Is it worth upgrading?

The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is finally here, and it boasts incredible AI features. It is worth noting that Google has established its dominance in the world of search engines mainly because it is universally chosen as the default option across various platforms. Samsung is using a similar method to make the most of Android and expand its AI abilities to a larger group of people.

Therefore, this is an important topic for those who have the S23 Ultra from last year. One might ponder: Is it worth upgrading to the latest S24 Ultra, given its remarkable advancements both inside and out? Alternatively, does it make more sense to stick with the previous model?

Delving deeply into the matter, this article offers a straightforward conclusion on whether upgrading to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra from the S23 Ultra is worth it.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra: Pricing

Samsung has revealed the prices for all the variants of the S24 Ultra. The model now costs quite a bit more than its previous iteration.

Here are the prices of both models:

Galaxy S24 Ultra:

256 GB : $1299.99

: $1299.99 512 GB : $1419.99

: $1419.99 1 TB: $1659.99

Galaxy S23 Ultra:

256 GB : $1199.99

: $1199.99 512 GB : $1379.99

: $1379.99 1 TB: $1619.99

Should you upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra from the Galaxy S23 Ultra?

Specs Galaxy S24 Ultra Galaxy S23 Ultra Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 12 GB 8 GB/12 GB Storage 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB Rear camera setup 200 MP, 50 MP, 10 MP 200 MP, 10 MP, 10 MP Selfie camera 12 MP 12 MP Display Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 2600 nits (peak) Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak) Display resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels (6.8 inches) 1440 x 3088 pixels (6.8 inches) Battery size 5,000 mAh 5000 mAh

Galaxy AI has made a significant impact with its new S24 series, but there are several noteworthy distinctions between the S24 Ultra and its predecessor, the S23 Ultra. Some of them are discussed below:

Introduction of the Galaxy AI

Galaxy AI, which delivers useful AI-powered features, is a great aspect of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra that is missing from the S23 Ultra. Here are some of the AI features included in the new smartphone:

Live Translate: Real-time language translation on-screen for phone calls and texts.

Real-time language translation on-screen for phone calls and texts. Interpreter: Real-time language translation for in-person conversations.

Real-time language translation for in-person conversations. Chat Assist : Assists in discovering the perfect tone for messages.

: Assists in discovering the perfect tone for messages. Note Assist: Your notes will receive AI-generated summaries and formatting.

Your notes will receive AI-generated summaries and formatting. Circle to Search: Google will run a search if you draw a circle around anything.

Change in performance

Samsung has made some significant improvements to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. One notable upgrade is its processor, which now features the advanced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. This is a notable step up from the S23 Ultra's Gen 2.

Furthermore, with the launch of the new AI, the processor offers enhanced AI processing capabilities. This results in faster performance when dealing with large language models, generative AI apps, and other similar features.

Moreover, the processor has been crafted to offer superior gaming visuals while ensuring that it does not compromise the longevity of the battery. In essence, this chip is intended to elevate the realms of artificial intelligence, photography, gaming, audio, and a plethora of other domains.

Furthermore, the new smartphone brings forth enhancements in ray tracing, along with superior lighting that showcases intensified shadows and reflections.

Camera quality

With the S23 Ultra, you'll unfortunately be deprived of the Galaxy AI experience. The S24 Ultra, on the other hand, comes with a plethora of innovative AI capabilities that promise to revolutionize your photography escapades and take it to unprecedented levels of excellence.

Here are some of the AI-assisted camera features available on the S24 Ultra:

Edit Suggestion: For each photo, the AI suggests minor tweaks.

For each photo, the AI suggests minor tweaks. Generative Edit: An image background can be filled in by utilizing generative editing techniques.

An image background can be filled in by utilizing generative editing techniques. Instant Slow-mo: Action-packed moments are showcased in Instant Slow-mo, where a smooth and seamless effect slows things down.

However, the most significant change revolves around the second telephoto lens. In the case of the S23 Ultra, this lens boasts a 10 MP resolution and an optical zoom range of 10x.

However, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra takes things up a notch with a stunning resolution of 50MP, which is five times better. Surprisingly, though, the optical zoom range is reduced to 5x.

Design changes

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features a simple yet pleasing design. Its tall rectangular shape and smooth, rounded edges can conveniently meld with the contours of your hand.

Additionally, the flagship device has undergone a delightful transformation with its titanium chassis. The color options include:

Titanium Gray

Titanium Violet

Titanium Black

Titanium Yellow

Titanium Green

Titanium Blue

Titanium Orange

Should you upgrade?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, in terms of hardware upgrades, doesn't offer much improvement. Although there are some slight alterations in the S24 Ultra, they are in areas that won't significantly impact the everyday user.

The main emphasis seems to be on artificial intelligence (AI) and its integration, where certain accomplishments have been made. The AI's enhancements are undeniably remarkable, transforming the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra into an entirely distinct device.

Yet, there is a predicament in the form of a higher initial cost, coupled with the absence of any notable hardware advancements. For potential customers venturing into this realm for the first time, this may discourage them from prioritizing the latest iteration and instead opt for its predecessor. This means an upgrade may not be worth it for them.