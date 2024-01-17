With the latest set of mobiles finally revealed, people may want to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. The South Korean technology powerhouse is ready to rival other top products in the mobile phone market. Incorporating the power of AI and with a promise to deliver operating system updates for the next seven years, this line of smartphones is set to take the world by storm.

This article will cover everything you will need to know regarding how to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 series mobile phones, as well as their prices.

Where to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 series

You can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 from the official Samsung website. All the pages to pre-purchase the latest set of mobile phones are now accessible. These include the following:

The official order hub for the S24 Ultra mobile phone (Image via Samsung)

Unveiled during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, each product from the Galaxy S24 line of mobiles will be supported by the latest Galaxy AI technology.

Samsung Galaxy S24 models and prices compared

The S24 series has strong specifications to rival the flagship products in the market (Image via Samsung)

Let's compare each of the products in the Galaxy S24 lineup and check which one might be worth your money.

S24 S24+ S24 Ultra Display 6.2 inch AMOLED 6.7 inch AMOLED 6.8 inch AMOLED Battery 4000mAh 4900mAh 5000mAh Storage 128GB/256GB 256GB/512GB 256GB/512GB/1TB Camera 50MP 50MP 200MP Price $799.99 $999.99 $1299.99

The Galaxy S24+ might be the best choice here if you're confused about which of these models to get. It offers the perfect balance between the Ultra and the base variant. Moreover, it has a base price of a thousand dollars.

That said, the S24 Ultra might be the best choice if you have a lot of money to spare. This is because of its enormous 1TB storage and powerful camera features.

