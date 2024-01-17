Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs ROG Phone 8 Pro: Which is the best gaming phone?

With the Galaxy Unpacked event officially in progress, readers may be curious about whether the S24 Ultra vs ROG Phone 8 Pro is a better gaming phone. While both models perform admirably thanks to their implementation of Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipsets, the ROG Phone 8 Pro possesses some additional features that give it an edge over the S24 Ultra with regard to gaming.

This article provides an overview of the two devices, comparing specifications and performance and the overall winner.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author’s opinions.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs ROG Phone 8 Pro specs compared

The ROG Phone 8 Pro with its accessories (Image via ASUS ROG)

Listed below are the specifications for the ROG Phone 8 Pro and S24 Ultra:

Device/Specification Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra ROG Phone 8 Pro OS OneUI 6.1, Android 14 ROG UI, Android 14 Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Storage type and capacity Up to 1 TB UFS 4.0 Up to 1 TB UFS 4.0 Battery 5000 mAh 5500 mAh Screen size 6.8 inch 6.78 inch RAM 12 GB 24 GB Cameras 200 + 50 + 12 +10 MP back, 12 MP front 50 + 32+ 13 MP back, 32 MP front Charging Speed 30 W wired, 15 W wireless 45 W wired, 15 W wireless

Both devices possess nearly identical specifications, save for their cameras and operating system skins. Samsung, in particular, has a better set of cameras. Furthermore, while both the ROG Phone 8 Pro and Samsung S24 Ultra ship with Android 14 out of the box, Samsung distinguishes itself by bundling in the popular OneUI 6.1 skin.

Samsung S24 Ultra vs ROG Phone 8 prices and models compared

S24 Ultra colors (Image via Samsung)

Samsung S24 Ultra models

Base model : 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage at $2,449 (MSRP of $2,699)

: 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage at (MSRP of $2,699) Top-end model: 12 GB RAM and 1TB of storage at $2,699 (MSRP of $3,099)

ROG Phone 8 Pro models

Base model : 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage at $1,199.99

: 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage at Top-end model: 24 GB RAM and 1 TB storage at $1,499.99

Both devices come with alternate configurations differing in terms of available storage and/or RAM, with other specifications remaining entirely unchanged.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs ROG Phone 8 Pro cameras compared

The ROG Phone 8 Pro camera samples (Image via ASUS ROG)

Both phones possess impressive front and back cameras. However, the S24 Ultra offers a much higher resolution thanks to its 200-megapixel lens, which should be able to take clearer photos while zooming in.

S24 Ultra photo samples (Image via Samsung)

Coupled with Samsung's tried and tested image processing capabilities, the S24 Ultra should be far superior in the camera section when compared to the ROG Phone 8 Pro.

Is the Samsung S24 Ultra better than the ROG Phone 8 Pro?

A definite answer to the S24 Ultra vs ROG Phone 8 Pro debacle (Image via Samsung)

The winner of the Samsung S24 Ultra vs ROG Phone 8 Pro debate depends on one's preferences.

Users searching for a more gaming-focused smartphone can safely opt for the ROG Phone 8 Pro, thanks to its additional features, such as the inclusion of a headphone jack and better cooling. The device should, in theory, perform better than the S24 Ultra over sustained workloads such as emulation.

For individuals interested in an overall better product with lesser emphasis on gaming, the S24 Ultra is a much better product. In particular, its superior cameras and better software make it an easy pick over the ROG Phone 8 Pro.

