What is Samsung Galaxy AI?

The biggest update the new Galaxy S24 smartphones have received is Samsung Galaxy AI. Multiple new features were showcased at the Unpacked event on January 17 for these mobiles. By the looks of things, they might take the new flagship devices to a whole other level.

Besides the improvements in cameras that these phones see, the AI features on them will set the new Galaxy smartphones apart. Almost no other competitor, including Apple and Google, has jam-packed their smartphones with so much artificial intelligence.

Let's go over all the new features the devices add in this story.

Galaxy S24 phones add a bunch of Samsung Galaxy AI features

1) Live Translate

Live Translate does exactly what its name suggests. It can translate two-way audio in real time, allowing for conversations in different languages.

2) Interpreter

Interpreter is a feature closely linked to Live Translate. You can translate any live conversation into a language of your choice using it. Interpreter gives a text transcription of the recorded voice.

The feature works without any internet connection as well. It can be used on Samsung devices without relying on cloud processing.

3) Chat Assist

Chat Assist helps you fix your texts on the go to better fit the tone you're targeting, be it formal and professional messages or a short and catchy phrase for your TikTok upload. This feature works hand-in-hand with the translation capabilities of Samsung Galaxy AI to translate messages received in another language.

4) Android Auto

Android Auto is one of, if not the most interesting features introduced with Samsung Galaxy AI. It can summarize any new messages for you to get up to speed quickly. It can also suggest relevant replies to help you quickly respond to messages.

Samsung claims the AI can intelligently calculate the estimated time of arrival (ETA) via GPS software and suggest a reply to someone asking for the same. This feature automates a lot of things and helps you stay focused on driving.

5) Note Assist

Note Assist can you help take better notes on Galaxy S24 devices. This feature can generate summaries or even build templates specific to your notes to make it easier to maintain them in an organized manner.

6) Transcript Assist

Transcript Assist does exactly as the name suggests. It utilizes AI to convert speech to text, summarize, and translate. Samsung claims this feature also works for multiple voice sources in a recording, making it one of the most useful features for enjoying multilingual content.

7) Circle to Search

Circle to Search is one of the most innovative features of Galaxy AI (Image via Samsung)

Samsung has worked hand-in-hand with Google to develop a completely gesture-based system to use on one of the most-used features on smartphones: Search. You can simply draw a circle after a long press on the Home button to prompt Google Search to bring results related to the content on the screen.

This feature works across multiple apps like YouTube and can be essential in checking out anything on the video-sharing platform in more detail.

8) ProVisual engine

ProVisual engine enables users to fix any shot or video after it's been taken. You can bring out pixel-perfect results by removing blurriness, lack of clarity, and others using this feature. It has already been seen on the Google Pixel phones before making their way into Galaxy AI.

9) Edit Suggestion

The Edit Suggestion feature in action (Image via Samsung)

Edit Suggestion will work hand-in-hand with Galaxy AI's editing tools to recommend smart fixes for any images taken with S24 smartphones. This helps fine-tune the process of ensuring pictures look better and yield better results with a single tap.

10) Generative Edit

Generative Edit can add extra information to parts of an image to make it more visually interesting. It relies on GenAI and works much similarly to models previously employed by Adobe Photoshop and Nvidia Picasso.

To prevent misuse and misinformation, Samsung will add a watermark to any image that has been enhanced using Generative Edit.

Overall, the entire suite of Galaxy AI features is pretty comprehensive and unlocks a new layer of functionality for the new S24 series smartphones. They make the devices competitive and even exceed the level previously hit by Google Pixel devices and set Samsung as the leader in AI adoption in smartphones.