Samsung Galaxy S24 price, release date, specs, models, and more

The Samsung Galaxy S24 was unveiled at the recent Galaxy Unpacked event, which was held at the SAP Center in California. The Korean company claims that this state-of-the-art, flagship smartphone will offer users an exceptionally intelligent mobile experience.

Samsung introduced the Galaxy AI during the event, an innovation that promises to elevate the next wave of Galaxy smartphones by incorporating generative AI and intelligent features. To capture the market once more with its S24 phones, the company will offer a regular model, an enhanced Plus version, and an extraordinary Ultra edition.

Let's delve into more important facets of the Galaxy S24, including its pricing details, release date, and specs.

Samsung Galaxy S24 launch date and price

On January 17, 2024, Samsung finally revealed its long-awaited collection of smartphones to a global audience at the prestigious Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. Importantly, interested buyers can pre-order the S24 starting on January 17 as well. It will be delivered on January 31, 2024, which is this phone's launch date.

This event witnessed the grand introduction of not one, not two, but three remarkable phones that have left tech enthusiasts buzzing with excitement. These devices were the S24 Ultra, S24 Plus, and S24.

How much does the Galaxy S24 cost?

Galaxy S24: $799.99 (128 GB), $859.99 (256 GB)

$799.99 (128 GB), $859.99 (256 GB) Galaxy S24 Plus : $999.99 (256 GB), $1119.99 (512 GB)

: $999.99 (256 GB), $1119.99 (512 GB) Galaxy S24 Ultra: $1299.99 (256 GB), $1419.99 (512 GB), $1659.99 (1 TB)

Samsung Galaxy S24 specs and models compared

As the Galaxy S24 series features three smartphones with some prominent differences in specifications, it's quite important to know them. Here is a comparison between all three smartphones launched at the event:

Feature S24 S24 Plus S24 Ultra Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM 8 GB 12 GB 12 GB Storage 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB 256 GB, 512 GB 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB Rear camera setup 50 MP, 10 MP, 12 MP 50 MP, 10 MP, 12 MP 200 MP, 50 MP, 10 MP Selfie camera 12 MP 12 MP 12 MP Display Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 2600 nits Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 2600 nits Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 2600 nits Display resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels (6.2 inches) 1440 x 3120 pixels (6.7 inches) 1440 x 3088 pixels (6.8 inches) Battery size 4000 mAh 4,900 mAh 5,000 mAh

What's new in the Samsung Galaxy S24? Features explored

Some of the best features of the Galaxy S24 are mentioned below:

The devices will have seven years of security updates and OS updates

AMOLED screen (with up to 120Hz refresh rate)

It is powered by Exynos 2400 chipset

It has a triple-rear camera unit. It includes a 50 MP primary camera, a 12 MP ultra wide-angle camera, and a 10 MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom

It is equipped with an Armor aluminum chassis

Generative AI image editing features are available

It is the first smartphone to support HDR photos on Instagram

Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy S24?

You can now pre-order the S24 right now. Once the phone comes out, it will be available for purchase on the official Samsung website, as well as at other popular retail stores like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and more.

Initially, it will be priced at the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) across all stores. However, as time goes by, some stores may offer attractive deals and discounts on it.

How to preorder the Galaxy S24?

The S24 is available for purchase on the official Samsung website. To sweeten the deal, the company will generously include a complimentary pair of Galaxy Buds with your smartphone if you place your order before it becomes readily available on store shelves.

