When is the OnePlus 12 releasing? Expected date, rumored specs, prices, and more explored

OnePlus 12 is on the horizon as the popular Chinese smartphone manufacturer prepares to celebrate its 10th anniversary. But before the official release, OnePlus released high-resolution pictures showing the design of the much-anticipated phone. The official reveals verify the leaked renders and images we have seen over the past several months.

The teaser video also reveals three colors of the upcoming smartphone and confirms that OnePlus is set to retain the iconic alert slider on its latest flagship. So, let us take a look at all the other details of the upcoming phone, including its release date, expected specifications, and more.

OnePlus 12 release date in China and International markets (expected)

There are three different color options in the upcoming OnePlus 12 smartphone. (Image via OnePlus)

OnePlus 12 is set to be launched in China on December 5, 2023, a day after the company celebrates its 10th anniversary. This has been officially announced by OnePlus on Weibo. The gala launch event is set to begin at 02:30 PM local time, and we could also see the launch of the OnePlus 12R at the same event.

Preorders for the smartphone are presently being accepted by OnePlus on its official website and on JD.com in China. While no solid details regarding its worldwide release have been released, we can anticipate a January release in the US, India, and Europe.

OnePlus 12 rumored specs

The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.82-inch 2K high refresh display, just like the OnePlus 11; however, the company is said to have further enhanced it with BOE's ProXDR panel and peak brightness of 2,600 nits. It will also be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset from Qualcomm.

Talking about its optics, the phone is reported to have a Sony LYTIA LYT808 primary rear camera sensor and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens. We can also expect a high-resolution ultra-wide camera. The front selfie sensor could come with a 50MP lens. The upcoming flagship could also feature a gigantic 5400mAh battery, with support for 100W fast charging.

How much will the OnePlus 12 cost?

Although exact pricing information is still unavailable, it is possible that the upcoming smartphone will cost around $699 for the base 8GB/ 128GB model, which is identical to the launch price of the OnePlus 11. However, it's also possible that OnePlus may raise the price point of the forthcoming phone with the improved specs and camera features.

OnePlus has promised improvements in display, cameras, and other specifications, and with the holiday season approaching, this could be a great time to buy this upcoming flagship.

