What is RAM, and how much do you need for gaming? 

The first thing everyone checks before getting a gaming device is RAM. In simple words, RAM can be interpreted as Random Access Memory, the computer's primary memory used to store applications and working data for quick access. It is volatile, meaning the computer's data is temporarily stored. All data is erased when the device is turned off.

Physically small and stored in microchips, RAM holds a smaller amount of data compared to other storage mediums like a hard disk drive.

This article takes a brief look at Random Access Memory and how it is related to gaming.

How do you check how much RAM you have?

How much RAM do you have? (Image via IndiaMart)

How can you check how much RAM you have in your device? Here's how you do it:

For Windows:

Step 1: Launch Task Manager by pressing "Ctrl + Shift + Esc" together or right-click on the Taskbar and click on Task Manager.

Step 2: Now go to the Performance tab. Under Memory or Physical Memory(based on your Windows), you will be able to see your total RAM.

Alternatively, you can search "About your PC" on the Start menu and check the RAM there, under Device specifications.

For Mac:

Step 1: Open the Apple menu.

Step 2: Go to About This Mac

Step 3: Next to Memory, you’ll see how much RAM your Mac has.

What does RAM do for gaming?

Random Access Memory and its functions (Image via Freepik)

Any application requires some data to run, and so do video games. The processor tries to constantly pull the data to run a title. This data is typically stored on your hard drive or solid-state drive. However, fetching the data directly from the secondary storage is inefficient, as they are slow as compared to RAM.

So, the processor moves out the essential data to RAM for quick loading. In the absence of sufficient RAM, your computer won't be able to store all the required data, and it will lead to poor performance.

How much RAM do you need?

How much Random Access Memory do you need (Image via HP)

How much RAM do you need so that your device can run smoothly? Well, it depends on what kind of task you are doing. For gaming, it will depend on the number of different games you play and how intensive they are.

Games like Minecraft: Bedrock Edition or Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag may run on 4GB. However, to enjoy high-end games like PUBG or Red Dead Redemption 2, you need a higher amount of RAM.

Is 8 GB RAM enough?

Is 8GB enough? (Image via Amazon)

8GB is the baseline for normal gaming in today's environment. You can play the older AAA games without any sweat, but you might feel lag while playing some of the latest titles. For a smooth experience, you might need to minimize the number of other background tasks so that you can have enough RAM to enjoy your game.

In a nutshell, 8GB of RAM might not be enough to play modern triple-A games smoothly, but you can enjoy some older titles without many issues.

Is 16 GB RAM good?

What is Random Access Memory used for? (Image via HP)

Having 16 GB of RAM is an ideal and safe option. It improves your gaming experience if you like to play modern games. Having this amount of RAM gives some space for other background tasks to run properly.

However, with the evolution of games like Hogwarts Legacy, which demands a whopping 32GB of Random Access Memory, we may see increased requirements in the future. Nevertheless, 16 GB RAM remains suitable in today's gaming era.

