5 great AAA games to buy in Steam Autumn Sale 2023

Although it is the last day of the Steam Autumn Sale, there is still plenty of time to pick up your favorite title from a AAA developer. AAA gaming has always strived to set new benchmarks and has often succeeded. The modern gaming world excels with quality innovation in game design that, when done right, can result in great titles.

The Steam Autumn Sale offers an excellent opportunity for its users to grab some amazing deals. The sales always mark a special occasion in the gaming world, and this current one is no different.

We looked at a catalog of AAA games on the Steam Store and listed 5 great deals on a few truly special games worth their value in the Steam Autumn Sale.

5 deals on AAA games that you cannot miss out on in the Steam Autumn Sale

1) Resident Evil 4 Remake (34% off at $39.59)

Capcom is a prolific video game developer. With some great franchises under its belt, it's easily one of the more recognizable ones and has catered to more than two generations of gamers.

The Resident Evil series goes back to Capcom's roots. The revitalization of the iconic franchise with remakes and original titles in recent years has brought it back to the forefront of the survival-horror genre with critical praise.

Resident Evil 4 Remake sticks to its roots and is faithful to the original. The world and sound design are top-notch, as expected from Capcom. While the game isn't as bone-chilling as Resident Evil 2 Remake, it still has its moments where it can jump-scare you. This game is a fantastic purchase to make as the Steam Autumn Sale comes to a close.

2) Dark Souls 3 (50% off at $42.49)

Developed by From Software, the Soulsborne series has been a massive success. Receiving widespread praise from both fans and critics, it is popular for its challenging gameplay, immaculate level design, and ruthless bosses that can humble even the most seasoned gamers.

There is a certain allure about the Souls titles that most developers have been unable to replicate. This makes the series that much more special. Dark Souls 3 is the culmination of the trilogy.

It has everything a Souls fan has come to love and enjoy, from dodging and rolling your way out of danger to landing the final important blow to a difficult boss after a devastating fight. With the DLC also available for half-off, this game is a great deal to pick up during this Steam Autumn Sale.

3) Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered (40% off at $35.99)

With the release of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Insomniac Games reignited a wave of love and excitement surrounding the iconic web-slinger. PlayStation 5 users have been experiencing first-hand what this new Spidey title has to offer while PC users watch from the sidelines.

While the game might not be available on PC just yet, players can return to the first game, which is fully remastered and available for a great price during the Steam Autumn Sale. Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered was already an excellent game before being ported to PC, and it still retains much of the excitement even today.

Interesting sub-plots, a grand overarching story with some of Spidey's fiercest foes, and a great open-world make for a fantastic experience. At 40% off, this game is a great buy this festive season.

4) Red Dead Redemption 2 (67% off at $19.79)

Rockstar Games is a giant in the gaming world. Few developers have come close to achieving the level of consistency they are known for. With their smash-hit franchises in GTA and Red Dead, they have cemented a legacy in video gaming that is currently unchallenged.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was their last AAA release and is easily one of their best video games. The narrative approach to storytelling and the incredible world design make the game stand out amongst its peers.

From gunslinging, robbing banks, and running from the law to quiet moments by lakesides and dancing around campfires, Red Dead Redemption 2 has it all. A fantastic game to pick up at 67% off, it will keep you trotting along for hours as you explore 19th-century America.

5) Lies of P (20% off at $47.99)

Neowiz has burst onto the scene with their brand new AAA Soulslike title in Lies of P. Inspired by the classic story of Pinocchio written by Carlo Collodi, Lies of P explores the tale by diving into the Belle Epoque era and showcasing the titular character in a dark and grim setting.

Lies of P take place in the city of Krat, which has fallen into despair. As P, players have to uncover the secrets behind the destruction of Krat, which may not be as clear as it seems on the surface. Incredible bosses and a dark take on a classic children's tale make it a worthwhile purchase for this Steam Autumn Sale.

There is a level of finesse and art design that makes Lies of P one of the best Soulslike video games not developed by From Software. Easily one of the top-ranking video games this year, this game is a fantastic pick-up this festive season.

The above list takes a look at a few excellent games that are discounted at the Steam Autumn Sale. For those looking to make use of more such deals, check out the 5 best games under $10 that you can pick up at the ongoing sale.