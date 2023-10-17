10 best Hack-and-Slash JRPGs to play on PlayStation 5

Hack-and-slash JRPGs have become a staple in this modern age of gaming. Players are spoiled for choice, as there are countless titles on offer. With next-gen hardware like the PlayStation 5, these games look and perform at their best. JRPGs have also held a special place within the gaming community and have come a long way from the original Final Fantasy series, Dragon Quest, and more.

While the JRPG genre has expanded and evolved, certain tropes have been a staple: anime-esque settings, a large overarching questline involving many characters, and a heavy emphasis on world design. These are just some of the tropes that fans have come to see and expect in a modern-day JRPG.

This article lists 10 of the most entertaining Hack-and-Slash JRPGs that look amazing on the PlayStation 5.

10 great Hack-and-Slash JRPGs that are available on PlayStation 5

1) Bloodborne

"A corpse... Should be left well alone." - Lady Maria (image by From Software)

The first entry on this list is revered as a cult classic. Bloodborne comes from legendary Japanese game developer From Software, responsible for the widely successful Souls series. Bloodborne was released for the PlayStation 4, and although it's been almost a decade since the launch, fans have been vehemently begging Sony to remaster and port the game to PC.

Bloodborne might be the oldest title on this list, but it still holds up even today. The premise is inspired by the works of H.P. Lovecraft and is set in the fictional town of Yharnum. This was From Software's first foray into a faster, bloodier combat system, and looking at the success of Elden Ring, they have come a long way.

Bloodborne is only available on PlayStation devices and can be played on the PlayStation 5. Players might enjoy the HD textures but must be prepared for the game to be locked at 30 FPS.

2) Scarlet Nexus

A violent posse (image by Bandai Namco)

From Bandai Namco comes a JRPG that incorporates Psycho-Kinetic abilities. While still possessing the classic Hack-and-Slash feature, Scarlet Nexus attempts to add telekinetic abilities and a system of psychic connections. This might sound complicated, but the game does a surprisingly good job teaching the fundamentals of combat and the overarching world.

Scarlet Nexus's combat is fun and intuitive. Before long, players will be counter-attacking with weapons and environmental objects seamlessly. While the game's story falls flat, there are spectacular set pieces that ensure immersion.

Scarlet Nexus follows the story of dual protagonists, with players allowed to choose between them. The plot is connected to their individual experiences, and when seen as a whole, the story becomes more transparent. Scarlet Nexus is available on the PlayStation 5 and is recommended for those wanting a light JRPG experience.

3) Nier: Automata

Looking over the shoulder... (image by Platinum Games)

Nier: Automata is one of those special JRPG titles that bears a somber essence. As players experience Nier: Automata, they are left with profound questions about the meaning of life and existence, freedom, and finally, what it means to be human. The world of Nier was conceptualized by mysterious Japanese video game director Yoko Taro.

Nier: Automata is a brilliant Hack-and-Slash JRPG game that combines profound themes with jaw-dropping action set-pieces designed to leave players enthralled. The combat incorporates a combo system, with the player characters feeling fluid and easy to control. There are also different weapons to choose from, each adhering to various styles.

Nier: Automata features one of gaming's most beloved protagonists in 2B. She embodies the bravery and courage of humanity but, as an android, questions her own existence. Nier: Automata has fantastic game design, well-written characters, and bosses that make jaws drop. This game is highly recommended to try out on PlayStation 5.

4) Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

A devilish grin (image by Team Ninja)

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is the latest Soulslike title from Team Ninja. The Japanese video game developer has been incredibly successful with their Nioh franchise, and Wo Long, while retaining its roots, feels like an entirely different game. The main gimmick surrounding the combat of Wo Long is the deflect mechanic, which is somewhat reminiscent of Sekiro.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is set in the twilight stages of the Han Dynasty of China and tells a fictionalized tale of the era. The game features mythological creatures from Chinese folklore. Wo Long's story isn't its strongest suit, but where the game shines is the engaging combat system.

It has a ton of mechanics and gameplay features that help elevate the experience of a modern Soulslike. A morale system tied to the number and level of enemies slain, element-based magic, and the deflect system all provide a balanced yet engaging experience. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a great Hack-and-Slash game to try out on the PlayStation 5.

5) Monster Hunter: Rise

Winged Death (image by Capcom)

The Monster Hunter series has been around for a long time now. These titles have been defined by grueling and colossal enemies that are absolutely devastating. Monster Hunter: Rise is the latest monster-hunting RPG from Capcom that has effectively doubled down on the anime-esque style.

The game was initially developed for the Nintendo Switch but was later ported to Windows. In January 2023, it was also ported to the PlayStation 5 and 4.

Monster Hunter: Rise is an incredibly polished experience from a seasoned developer. It takes by-the-numbers Hack-and-Slash combat and provides a thrilling RPG experience that brings out the spectacle of fighting giant monsters with colossal greatswords. This JRPG is one to try out when searching for Hack-and-Slash games.

6) Nioh 2

Revelations in light (image by Team Ninja)

This next entry on the list is another from Team Ninja and is a sequel to the widely successful Nioh released in 2017. While the series borrows heavily from Souls elements, it adds a ton of new ideas to stand out. Unsurprisingly, Nioh 2 was released in 2020 to much fanfare and plaudits.

Its combat features a stance system that allows players to switch their attacks on the fly. There are also various counters that can be performed against different types of enemies. Players also have access to a Yokai shift ability in combat.

A fantastic JRPG with a ton of Hack-and-Slash elements, Nioh 2 is an excellent game to pick up on the PlayStation 5.

7) Devil May Cry 5

Powerful allies (image by Capcom)

After a long hiatus, Capcom has finally brought the Devil May Cry series back to its glorious roots. DMC 5 features three protagonists - Dante, Nero, and the mysterious V. While the story revolves around a demonic invasion, much like the previous titles, it does seem like a breath of fresh air.

Devil May Cry 5 is incredibly polished and well-made. The combat has precise, tight controls that make impossible combos a treat to pull off. All three protagonists have different playstyles. However, the best of the bunch has to be V. This character is completely different from the other two and amazing to learn and engage with.

Devil May Cry 5 is an excellent Hack-and-Slash game that plays amazingly on the PlayStation 5.

8) Final Fantasy VII Remake

Gestures of love (image by Square Enix)

The Final Fantasy series has been around for decades. The franchise has seen much evolution in storytelling, gameplay, and presentation. Despite various shifts, the franchise's core was preserved by its director, Tetsuya Nomura. While the game series has taken a drastic turn in the last decade, Final Fantasy VII Remake is a testament to Square Enix successfully bringing the franchise to the modern gaming age.

It follows the same story as the 1997 entry but remains truncated to facilitate upcoming sequels. Cloud Strife, Aerith, Tifa, and Barrett are present and have been ably realized for this age. The game looks amazing, and the combat feels weighty.

An easy recommendation for JRPG fans, Final Fantasy VII Remake is available on the PlayStation 5.

9) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

A starving Wolf and a cunning Owl (image by From Software)

This next entry on the list is one of From Software's finest video games. While branching out from the Soulsborne franchise, Sekiro brings an incredibly polished combat system. One of the best games that From Software has developed, it was crowned 2019's Game of the Year.

Sekiro's combat is one of the hardest to learn in video gaming. Soulsborne fans have deemed this title harder and more challenging than any other offering by From Software. While the combat is challenging, the game's enemy and level design make the various intricacies fun and engaging, providing a balanced experience.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is a solid 40-hour experience that is easily one of the best games on this list. This JRPG has fantastic Hack-and-Slash combat that always leaves players wanting more.

10) Final Fantasy XVI

Bleak landscapes and brooding heroes (image by Square Enix)

Arguably one of the best games of the year and a surefire Game of the Year contender, Final Fantasy XVI has subverted all notions of what a JRPG should look like and has cemented itself as one of the best on PlayStation 5.

Final Fantasy XVI was released in the summer of 2023, and critics have nothing but praise for it. It is available only on the PlayStation 5 and remains one of Sony's strongest exclusives.

Final Fantasy XVI is a JRPG set in the fantasy realm of Valisthea and follows the story of Clive Rosfield. This brooding protagonist fits into the shattered world perfectly as players take on monstrous enemies and divine entities who seek to control Valisthea. Apart from being polished and well-made, Final Fantasy XVI's combat is brutal and engaging, keeping players on their toes throughout its runtime.

That concludes our foray into some of the best JRPG Hack-and-Slash games on the PlayStation 5.