5 reasons why Lords of the Fallen is the best souls-like game of 2023 (and 5 reasons why Lies of P takes that crown)

Lords of the Fallen has emerged as a pleasant surprise for fans of souls-like games. Sousborne games that take after the genre that From Software made popular with titles like Dark Souls and Bloodborne continue to become more prominent in the gaming landscape. Aside from Lords of the Fallen, another game in the same genre was released not too long ago called Lies of P.

Due to the similarities in their gameplay and because of how close they were released to one another, one cannot help but compare them. Both are great games that have unique elements, and here are some reasons you may want to pick one over the other.

5 reasons why Lords of the Fallen is the better Soulsborne game

1) It introduces parallel worlds

There are two parallel worlds, Axiom and Umbral (Image via CI Games)

There are two different parallel realms that you can explore in Lords of the Fallen: Axiom and Umbral. Both of these worlds can be explored at any time, and there are pros and cons to each.

This unique traversal mechanic adds more depth to the exploration and puzzle-solving elements of the game. This also makes the game world feel larger than it really is, as each area has two separate versions, the more hopeful Axiom and the dark and dreadful Umbral.

2) Lords of the Fallen's setting is more reminiscent of the original Dark Souls games

As soon as you jump into Lords of the Fallen, you will notice that the game's tone is very dark. This Dark Fantasy set-up is more closely reminiscent of Dark Souls games.

For players who want to recapture the nostalgia of playing their first Dark Souls game or simply want to play something that more closely resembles their first experience with the Soulsborne genre, then Lords of the Fallen is the game to pick.

3) More options for character creation

One of the most celebrated aspects of Soulsborne games is the character creation. Players are given the ability to choose how they can build up their personal character through class selection and progression.

With this latest title, they are able to choose among more classes. Each class provides unique opportunities to approach combat, and players are even given more options when leveling up.

4) Online functionalities

Being able to play with friends can be an important selling point for gamers when deciding which titles to purchase.

Lords of the Fallen has an online co-op, which makes it a better option for those who want to enjoy a video game with their buddies. Furthermore, those who want to scratch the competitive itch can take part in the game's PvP modes.

5) Lords of the Fallen is a longer game

Lords of the Fallen has a longer campaign (Image via CI games)

For those who want to play a longer and more drawn-out campaign, Lords of the Fallen is a much better option.

Compared to Lies of P, Lords of the Fallen provides at least twelve more hours of playtime to complete the campaign. Plus, with more classes, there is more for you to do in New Game+.

5 reasons why Lies of P is better

1) Lies of P has a more unique setting

Lies of P is loosely based on children's novel The Adventures of Pinocchio. However, it takes plenty of liberties with the characters and the setting, and it feels very original.

The lore, the setting, and even the characters feel more fleshed out and unique compared to Lords of the Fallen, whose characters often feel like they were taken straight out of Dark Souls.

2) The game is more linear

Lies of P has a more straightforward story (Image via Neowiz)

For players who simply want to get from Point A to B both in the game world and in the story, Lies of P is more your speed.

There is a clear direction and a defined goal. This kind of setup is perfect for those who have less play time and simply want to complete the narrative without having to figure out anything vague.

3) The choices are more clear-cut

Both these titles have multiple possible endings, which is another aspect that they borrow from their Soulsborne counterparts.

Lies of P makes being able to achieve a certain ending easier. The choices that you need to make are clearly laid out, so achieving a specific ending is easy and not hidden behind vague puzzles or lore.

4) Lies of P offers better flexibility with gear

One of the best things about Lies of P is that players can create almost any weapon they can imagine.

Weapons in the game are separated into two parts: the deadly part (which is the blade or the head, depending on the weapon) and the handle. You are given more freedom with weapon crafting in the sense that you are able to combine any blade or head with any handle. This system allows you to craft a weapon that better suits your style.

5) Lies of P is more intuitive

The controls, the gameplay, the responsiveness—everything about Lies of P feels better. The game feels much more polished, which makes it handle better when playing.

While being difficult is one of the core characteristics of these games, the mechanics do not add any unnecessary difficulty by being clunky or making it hard to maintain control. Movements feel more fluid, and you will feel more connected to Pinocchio when playing Lies of P.