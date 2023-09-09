Esports & Gaming
Lies of P trophy list reportedly leaked, game expected to have three endings requiring multiple playthroughs

By Abhishek Mallick
Modified Sep 09, 2023 05:09 GMT
Lies of P trophy list
Lies of P Trophy List Revealed (Image via Lies of P)

Lies of P’s trophy list have seemingly leaked online, and the upcoming game is expected to have three different endings, all of them being a requisite to unlock the Platinum trophy. Getting all three endings in the game will require multiple playthroughs, and there are expected to be a total of 43 trophies that players can look forward to.

Since this information is a leak, players are expected to take it with a grain of salt. The trophy list mentioned below might not completely reflect what is actually present in the game.

Leaked Lies of P trophy list revealed

Lies of P trophy list leaked ! Major spoilers ! byu/ChotaSuperman inGamingLeaksAndRumours

The list below contains spoilers for Lies of P. Players looking to enjoy the game with fresh eyes are advised not to read any further.

Lies of P Platinum trophy

Lies of P

  • Obtain all trophies.

Lies of P Gold trophies

Real boy: They all lived happily ever after

  • [Real boy: They all lived happily ever after] Reach the ending.

Free from the puppet string

  • [Free from the puppet string] Reach the ending.

Rise of P

  • [Rise of P] Reach the ending.

Lies of P Silver trophies

The First Puppet

  • Kill the Nameless Puppet

Strongest Normal Weapon

  • Strengthen a normal weapon to its max level.

Strongest Special Weapon

  • Strengthen a special weapon to its max level.

Strongest Legion Arm

  • Modify a Legion Arm to its max level.

Extreme Potential

  • Activate P-Organ to Phase 5.

Pianist of Krat

  • Play a perfect tune on the piano at Hotel Krat.

Legion Arm Collector

  • Collect all Legion Arms.

Special Weapon Collector

  • Collect all special weapons.

Normal Weapon Collector

  • Collect all normal weapons.

Golden Melody

  • Collect and play all records.

Learning about Emotions

  • Learn all gestures.

Veteran Explorer

  • Decipher all cryptic vessels and claim the rewards.

End of Riddles

  • Discover all Trinity Sanctums.

Lies of P Bronze trophies

First Lie

  • Tell a lie in front of Hotel Krat Entrance.

Stargazer’s Guide

  • Repair a Stargazer.

Exploring Possibilities

  • Try to assemble a weapon.

The Ultimate Defense Technique

  • Destroy an enemy’s weapon with a perfect guard.

Fatal Blow

  • Deliver a successful Fatal Attack.

The Bastards and the Sweepers

  • Kill a Stalker.

Parade Master

  • Kill the Parade Master.

Scrapped Watchman

  • Kill the Scrapped Watchman.

King’s Flame

  • Kill King’s Flame, Fuoco.

Fallen Archbishop

  • Kill the Fallen Archbishop Andreus.

The Delayed Match

  • Kill the Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood.

King of Puppets

  • Kill Romeo, King of Puppets.

The Champion of Evolution

  • Kill Champion Victor.

Puppet-Devouring Green Monster

  • Kill the Puppet-Devouring Green Monster.

Corrupted Parade Master

  • Kill the Corrupted Parade Master.

Revenge of Black

  • Kill the Black Rabbit Brotherhood.

The Complete One

  • Kill Laxasia the Complete.

The Awakened God

  • Kill the Awakened God Simon Manus.

Bear Gold Coin Fruit

  • Harvest Gold Coin Fruit.

From Across the Rift

  • Kill all types of Dimensional Butterflies.

The Story of the Prince

  • Find out about the last story of Venigni.

The Story of the Refined Old Lady

  • Find out about the last story of Antonia.

The Story of the One Who Dreamed

  • Find out about the last story of Simon Manus.

The Story of One Father

  • Find out about the last story of Geppetto.

The Story of a Stranger Girl

  • Find out about the last story of Eugénie.

The Story of the Blue Butterfly

  • Find out about the last story of Sophia.

As mentioned earlier, this game is expected to have a total of 43 trophies. They will consist of one Platinum, three Gold, 13 Silver, and 26 Bronze achievements.

Lies of P is expected to have 3 endings

According to the leaked trophy list, the upcoming RPG is expected to have three endings:

  • Real boy: They all lived happily ever after
  • Free from the puppet string
  • Rise of P

Hence, players will need multiple playthroughs to complete them all if they wish to go Platinum in the game.

