Lies of P trophy list reportedly leaked, game expected to have three endings requiring multiple playthroughs

Lies of P’s trophy list have seemingly leaked online, and the upcoming game is expected to have three different endings, all of them being a requisite to unlock the Platinum trophy. Getting all three endings in the game will require multiple playthroughs, and there are expected to be a total of 43 trophies that players can look forward to.

Since this information is a leak, players are expected to take it with a grain of salt. The trophy list mentioned below might not completely reflect what is actually present in the game.

Leaked Lies of P trophy list revealed

The list below contains spoilers for Lies of P. Players looking to enjoy the game with fresh eyes are advised not to read any further.

Lies of P Platinum trophy

Lies of P

Obtain all trophies.

Lies of P Gold trophies

Real boy: They all lived happily ever after

[Real boy: They all lived happily ever after] Reach the ending.

Free from the puppet string

[Free from the puppet string] Reach the ending.

Rise of P

[Rise of P] Reach the ending.

Lies of P Silver trophies

The First Puppet

Kill the Nameless Puppet

Strongest Normal Weapon

Strengthen a normal weapon to its max level.

Strongest Special Weapon

Strengthen a special weapon to its max level.

Strongest Legion Arm

Modify a Legion Arm to its max level.

Extreme Potential

Activate P-Organ to Phase 5.

Pianist of Krat

Play a perfect tune on the piano at Hotel Krat.

Legion Arm Collector

Collect all Legion Arms.

Special Weapon Collector

Collect all special weapons.

Normal Weapon Collector

Collect all normal weapons.

Golden Melody

Collect and play all records.

Learning about Emotions

Learn all gestures.

Veteran Explorer

Decipher all cryptic vessels and claim the rewards.

End of Riddles

Discover all Trinity Sanctums.

Lies of P Bronze trophies

First Lie

Tell a lie in front of Hotel Krat Entrance.

Stargazer’s Guide

Repair a Stargazer.

Exploring Possibilities

Try to assemble a weapon.

The Ultimate Defense Technique

Destroy an enemy’s weapon with a perfect guard.

Fatal Blow

Deliver a successful Fatal Attack.

The Bastards and the Sweepers

Kill a Stalker.

Parade Master

Kill the Parade Master.

Scrapped Watchman

Kill the Scrapped Watchman.

King’s Flame

Kill King’s Flame, Fuoco.

Fallen Archbishop

Kill the Fallen Archbishop Andreus.

The Delayed Match

Kill the Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood.

King of Puppets

Kill Romeo, King of Puppets.

The Champion of Evolution

Kill Champion Victor.

Puppet-Devouring Green Monster

Kill the Puppet-Devouring Green Monster.

Corrupted Parade Master

Kill the Corrupted Parade Master.

Revenge of Black

Kill the Black Rabbit Brotherhood.

The Complete One

Kill Laxasia the Complete.

The Awakened God

Kill the Awakened God Simon Manus.

Bear Gold Coin Fruit

Harvest Gold Coin Fruit.

From Across the Rift

Kill all types of Dimensional Butterflies.

The Story of the Prince

Find out about the last story of Venigni.

The Story of the Refined Old Lady

Find out about the last story of Antonia.

The Story of the One Who Dreamed

Find out about the last story of Simon Manus.

The Story of One Father

Find out about the last story of Geppetto.

The Story of a Stranger Girl

Find out about the last story of Eugénie.

The Story of the Blue Butterfly

Find out about the last story of Sophia.

As mentioned earlier, this game is expected to have a total of 43 trophies. They will consist of one Platinum, three Gold, 13 Silver, and 26 Bronze achievements.

Lies of P is expected to have 3 endings

According to the leaked trophy list, the upcoming RPG is expected to have three endings:

Hence, players will need multiple playthroughs to complete them all if they wish to go Platinum in the game.