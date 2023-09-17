Lies of P all weapon locations and crafting guide

The newly released Souls-like RPG Lies of P offers a diverse range of weapons to keep players engaged. These weapons aren't just for combat but are also essential for conquering challenging encounters in the game. As you explore the dangerous streets of Krat in the role of Neowiz's Pinocchio character, you will have access to a wide selection of weapons.

Nearly every weapon you find in the game, except for those belonging to bosses, consists of a blade and a handle that can be customized through crafting. Thus, collecting various weapons expands your combat options and opens crafting possibilities, adding depth and adaptability to your gameplay experience.

Here is everything you need to know about the game's weapon system.

How to get weapons in Lies of P

You can craft weapons in this new RPG (Image via Neowiz Games)

Many weapons can be obtained through vendors in Lies of P, while others await discovery as you explore the vast game world. However, should you not find your preferred weapon through these conventional means, you can still craft your own. It's important to note that the crafting system in the game differs from that of other RPGs, as it doesn't involve the use of raw resources.

Crafting in Lies of P revolves around recombining components from existing weapons, namely the blade and the handle. To kickstart your crafting journey, you must defeat the boss in Region II, known as the Mad Donkey. As a reward, you will receive the Enigma Assembly Tool, which allows you to recombine these weapon components creatively.

The blade component primarily influences the damage output and damage reduction properties of your weapon, while the handle is associated with your character's movement attributes and damage scaling. It also plays a pivotal role in controlling your Fable Art abilities.

All weapon locations in Lies of P

Lies of P weapons you can buy

Electric Coil is a purchasable weapon in the game (Image via Neowiz Games)

There is a range of weapons you can buy from different merchants across the regions in the game. These weapons may differ according to type, damage, and or weight. However, they can be easily accessed in comparison to hidden or guarded weapons.

Here’s a list of weapons you can purchase:

Electric Coil: Turn towards the House on Elysion Boulevard Stargazer found within Region II. The Wandering Merchant can be located in a room just across the Stargazer.

Bramble Curved Sword: There are two ways you can get the Bramble Curved Sword. The first one is to defeat the Black Rabbit Brotherhood boss. The second option is to collect the Smiling Bunny Mark from the grave when you head into St. Franglico’s Cathedral.

Tyrant Murderer's Dagger: Collect this dagger from a merchant named Pulcinella, who can be found in Hotel Kraft.

Collect this dagger from a merchant named Pulcinella, who can be found in Hotel Kraft. Circular Electric Chainsaw: This can be found in the goods of the Wandering Merchant. Go to the Lorenzini Arcade in Region VII to find the merchant.

Lies of P weapons you can get during exploration

Defeat bosses to obtain weapons in the game (Image via Neowiz Games)

There are weapons that are cleverly hidden throughout the game and can be found in crates or locked safes. Others may only become available after you engage in combat, whether against challenging bosses or side characters.

Here is a list of in-game weapons that you can obtain through exploration:

WEAPON TYPE/STATS LOCATION REGION ENEMY GUARD Krat Police Baton Blunt PHYS 94+71 Petrification Disease Quarantine Zone II Policeman puppet Salamander Dagger Dagger PHYS 45+16 Upstairs of the Workshop Union Entrance Stargazer in Venigni Works Left room, the hole behind the crates III 2 Puppet Fire Axe Blunt PHYS 111+64 Upstairs of the Workshop Union Culvert Stargazer in Venigni Works The far end of the tunnel, beyond the boulders, find the chest III - Booster Glaive Greatsword PHYS 223+75 Trench within the centre of Venigni Works III Puppet of the Future boss Big Pipe Wrench Large Blunt PHYS 156+119 Center of Venigni Works Stargazer Defeat Fuoco and follow the path to the mines III King’s Flame Firebomb puppets Blind Man's Double Spear Sword PHYS 97+35 St. Frangelico's Cathedral Stargazer Cathedral depths area, use rafters to access the room

Jump over the wooden wheels towards the room with chest IV - Acidic Crystal Spear Dagger PHYS 49+17 Downhill the Malum District Stargazer Clue: bear trap V - Dancer's Curved Sword Greatsword PHYS 113+65 Rosa Isabelle Street Before the White Lady boss VI Soldier puppets Unicycle puppets Exploding Pickaxe Large Blunt PHYS 132+100 Left stairs up the Estella Opera House Entrance Stargazer Continue through the corridor, passing beyond the spider lady puppet

Go down the stairs VI Spider lady puppet Big Puppet (before safe) Clock Sword Sword PHYS 102+58 Courtyard within Estella Opera House Clue: headless puppet VI King of Puppets Spear of Honor Greatsword PHYS 124+44 Lower tunnels of the Lorenzini Arcade VII Enemies Blue Gas (decay)

That concludes our Lies of P weapon guide. Check out our guide that explains the game's trophy and achievement system.