Lies of P combat guide: How to master dodge and counterattack

Lies of P is a challenging game, and given its souls-like nature, this shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone. Its gameplay centers around combat and exploration. However, the combat takes center stage due to the obvious inspiration from games like Bloodborne. While it isn't exactly the same, it does feature some elements that fans of FromSoftware's Souls titles will be quite familiar with.

Much like a traditional souls-like experience, the combat in Neowiz's latest action role-playing game features a heavy emphasis on perfect dodges, parries, and counterattacks.

As such, it's paramount that you get in sync with the game's combat system, especially with dodge and counterattack. Doing so at the earliest will allow you to pave your way through the title's challenging enemy and boss encounters without much hassle.

How to master dodge and counterattack to easily defeat enemies in Lies of P

Much like any other traditional souls-like game, dodging in Lies of P comes with brief invulnerability, i.e., i-frames. However, unlike in Dark Souls or even Bloodborne, i-frames in Neowiz's latest action role-playing game are very small windows, only available while you're locked on to an enemy or boss, giving you the ability to quick step.

To initiate a dodge, you'll need to press "B" or the "circle" button on your Xbox or PlayStation controller, respectively. If you're playing unlocked, you will do a dodge roll, which is a longer animation that allows you to easily reposition yourself. However, if you stay locked onto a target, you will instead do a quick step akin to Bloodborne.

A major distinction between dodging in Lies of P and FromSoftware's "Souls" games is that, in most instances, it is an inferior way of negating damage. Instead of dodging attacks, the game heavily encourages parries, either via a well-timed block or the weapon arts. Deflecting attacks and countering with an additional attack is the way to go.

You can also counter enemies with the Legion Arm. However, that's dependent on the type of Legion Arm you've equipped. If you've equipped the Rope Launcher or the Flamethrower, for instance, you won't be able to use it to counter incoming attacks. However, with arms like the Aegis Shield or even the standard puppet arm, you can deflect attacks.

Much like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, combat in Lies of P is more about deflection and counterattacks than dodging attacks. However, it is still a crucial part of the moment-to-moment gameplay loop and a very effective tool when you come face to face with large groups of enemies and have to quickly reposition yourself to mitigate incoming damage.