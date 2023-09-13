Is Lies of P going to be the next big souls-like game after Elden Ring?

Lies of P is just a few days away from its official launch. While the "souls-like" genre has recently experienced a bit of a resurgence, very few games have come close to matching the quality and spectacle of the titles created by FromSoftware. However, Neowiz's souls-like action role-playing release will probably be among the first titles to break this tradition.

Announced in 2021, Lies of P immediately caught the attention of souls-like fans with its unique art style and atmosphere, which felt heavily inspired by one of FromSoftware's best creations to date, Bloodborne. Its fast-paced combat, gothic atmosphere, and the ominous overtone of its setting all hint towards a souls-like experience that might rival FromSoftware's very own.

With the looming release date of Lies of P, many players might be wondering whether the title is going to be the next big souls-like experience after the likes of Elden Ring. Perhaps Neowiz's souls-like action RPG might just end up delivering something truly exceptional.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Lies of P has the potential to be something exceptional, a souls-like experience that rivals Bloodborne and even Elden Ring

Despite coming from a rather small development studio, Lies of P feels like a game made by and for fans. The title has an atmosphere that's very reminiscent of FromSoftware's action role-playing classics like the Dark Souls Trilogy, Bloodborne, and Elden Ring. In fact, the gothic architecture and the dark, brooding atmosphere make it feel like a spiritual successor to Bloodborne.

Apart from the setting taking obvious inspiration from Bloodborne, the gameplay is very reminiscent of some of the newer FromSoftware titles, such as Sekiro. While the title offers a wide collection of weaponry, the moment-to-moment combat revolves mostly around parrying attacks and countering with weapon arts (fabled arts).

What sets the game apart from other souls-like titles that try to capture the essence of a FromSoftware experience is its unique story. Instead of relying on a cliched dark fantasy plotline, Neowiz's upcoming souls-like release offers a story that is a fresh take on the classic fable - The Adventures of Pinocchio, albeit with a darker twist. The title heavily relies on environmental storytelling and characters for world-building.

In many ways, Lies of P feels like a game that could've been made by FromSoftware itself. From its brooding atmosphere to its robust and flashy combat system, it feels like a love letter to fans of the classic souls-like action role-playing game genre, one that respects the legacy of the genre pioneered by FromSoftware while also adding its own spin to a few of its elements.

While it's hard to say whether Lies of P will reach the same heights of popularity as Elden Ring, it does have the potential of being one of 2023's biggest souls-like titles.

Lies of P is scheduled to be released on September 19, 2023, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (Steam). It is also coming to Xbox Game Pass as a day-one release.