Lies of P pre-order guide: Editions, prices, platforms, and more

Lies of P is a unique title that puts a spin on Pinnochio’s tale and intertwines it with soulslike game mechanics. It oozes a steampunk aesthetic comprising mechanized enemies and is set in the city of Krat. The recent Summer Games Fest showcased a new trailer that revealed some new locales and environments. along with a playable demo announcement.

If you are a fan of soulslike games, you won’t have to wait long since the game arrives on all major platforms on September 19, 2023. The game will be available in different editions, with some bonuses associated with each version. It is even available to pre-order on all platforms, and this guide will cover all aspects.

How to pre-order Lies of P?

You can resort to the following guide to pre-order Lies of P on your desired platform:

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4

Open the PlayStation Store.

Enter the keyword Lies of P in the search bar.

Once the results are displayed, select your desired edition.

Proceed to complete the pre-order by fulfilling the payment.

Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One

Navigate to the Xbox Store after booting up the console.

Simply search for it in the store by entering the game’s name in the search field.

After confirmation of the pre-order and payment completion, you will have Lies of P in your game library.

Ensure to check the game closer to the release date to pre-load it.

Lies of P @Liesofp



Play the demo now to begin unraveling the lies: Puppets plagued with madness are only the beginning of the enemies you’ll face here. #LiesofP Play the demo now to begin unraveling the lies: liesofp.com/en-us/demo Puppets plagued with madness are only the beginning of the enemies you’ll face here. #LiesofPPlay the demo now to begin unraveling the lies: liesofp.com/en-us/demo https://t.co/3r8EBC0Jk4

PC

You can get the game from Microsoft Store or Steam.

Search for the game on any of your preferred aforementioned stores and peruse the available editions.

After finalizing the version of your choice and checking the system requirements, complete the payment.

You can play the game’s demo until June 27, 2023, so you will also get a search result while looking to pre-order it. Furthermore, you can use two bonus items for pre-ordering it: Puppet’s Clothes and Mischievous Puppet’s Hat.

Lies of P Editions and prices

This soulslike game launches in two versions: Standard and Digital Deluxe Edition. There is a separate Gamestop exclusive Deluxe Edition if you wish to buy a physical version of the game. It comes with some extra goodies apart from those included in the Digital Deluxe Edition.

You can refer to the following detailed breakdown of what inclusions each edition entails:

Standard Edition (Price: $59.99)

This will only include the base game. However, if you pre-order, you receive the items Puppet’s Clothes and Mischievous Puppet’s Hat.

Digital Deluxe Edition (Price: $69.99)

Base game

Mischievous Puppet’s Clothes

Mischievous Puppet’s Parade Hat

The Great Venigni’s Glasses

The Great Venigni’s Signature Coat

Festival Mask

72 hours early access

Lies of P @Liesofp



Pre-order the Digital Edition now: The merchant is working hard to stock everything you’ll need for your arrival to Krat, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled. The Physical Deluxe Edition of #LiesofP will be available soon in each region.Pre-order the Digital Edition now: liesofp.com/#lopPreorder The merchant is working hard to stock everything you’ll need for your arrival to Krat, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled. The Physical Deluxe Edition of #LiesofP will be available soon in each region.Pre-order the Digital Edition now: liesofp.com/#lopPreorder https://t.co/e2EApJGKFT

Gamestop Exclusive Physical Deluxe Edition (Price: $69.99)

Base game

Limited Edition Steelbook Case

Hardback Artbook

Original Soundtrack

Everything included in the Digital Deluxe Edition

You must note that this game will also be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch. You can check out our team’s hands-on preview of this soulslike title to know more about it in detail.

