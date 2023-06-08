Lies of P release date revealed: Demo, pre-order details, editions, and more

Lies of P is both a unique and familiar title since it introduces an intriguing twist on the popular tale of Pinnochio. Summer Game Fest 2023 showcased a trailer that delves into the soulslike game featuring this iconic figure. Furthermore, avid fans can get their hands on it in 2023. The trailer focuses on the varied environments which boast a myriad of enemies.

Adding to the excitement, developer Neowiz Games also announced a demo for players to dive into.

When is Lies of P releasing?

Lies of P is set to arrive on September 19, 2023, much to the delight of soulslike fans. This title had been shrouded in mystery ever since its reveal, but now has a release date attached to it.

The trailer begins with a blue butterfly fluttering towards the protagonist, which injects life into him. From thereon, the scene rapidly transitions to quick shots showcasing the varied locales players can expect from this unique title, along with mechanized enemies that ooze BioShock and Dishonored vibes.

How to pre-order Lies of P, editions, and more

Players can pre-order this soulslike game on all platforms, which includes last-gen consoles like Xbox One and PlayStation 4. One can choose between two editions: Standard and Deluxe Edition.

Deluxe Edition includes the following:

Base game

Mischievous Puppet's Clothes

Mischievous Puppet's Parade Hat

The Great Venigni's Signature Coat

The Great Venigni's Glasses

Mask worn by those preparing for festivals

To preorder this game, one can simply head to the respective storefronts like Steam, PS Store for PlayStation, and Microsoft Store for the Xbox version.

Furthermore, the physical deluxe edition will contain a special limited edition SteelBook version, some other special sets of unique costumes, and a comprehensive art book with a hardback.

How to play Lies of P free Demo?

Lies of P @Liesofp



Play the demo now: The journey toward humanity is just beginning. Step into the city of Krat to start discovering what lies between you and your truth. #LiesofP Play the demo now: liesofp.com/en-us/demo The journey toward humanity is just beginning. Step into the city of Krat to start discovering what lies between you and your truth. #LiesofPPlay the demo now: liesofp.com/en-us/demo https://t.co/ETixlof30k

Fans of Soulslike games are in for a treat, with the demo remaining active on all major platforms between June 9 and June 27, 2023. Players can head to the game's official website to check out the demo on the corresponding platforms.

Alternatively, they can navigate to their platform's store, search Lies of P to get the desired result, and opt to play the demo directly. It should be noted that the demo won't be accessible after the aforementioned dates on any platform.

