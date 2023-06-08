Prince of Persia The Lost Crown: Release date, platforms, gameplay reveal, and more

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown has kickstarted the Summer Game Fest 2023 and is a surprising start to one of this year's most-awaited gaming events. This is amazing news for fans waiting for news on this long-dormant franchise from Ubisoft. Fans can rejoice as the game will be coming in 2024. The approximately 2-minute-long trailer shows glimpses of the gameplay from a side perspective which is known to the fans of the older Prince of Persia games.

The art style is more vibrant, and the soundtrack is more upbeat which is a bit of a departure from the grim tone. Here is all the information that has been revealed about the title.

What is Prince of Persia The Lost Crown?

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown has been showcased at the Summer Game Fest and is set to be an action-adventure platforming title from a side-scrolling perspective. The tone and art style are quite different from the previous games in this beloved franchise.

The events in the game will unravel in a mythological version of Persia, and there is a mention of elements related to time and space, which implies that time manipulation will play a crucial role in the gameplay.

Players will step in the shoes of a character named Sargon, and his journey will begin as a novice in this mythological world, and one will get to be a part of his journey from beginner to expert in combat and acrobatics.

Furthermore, Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is set to feature many puzzle-solving elements. Fans can unlock various abilities, one of which is called Time Powers.

When is Price of Persia The Lost Crown releasing?

See more gameplay at Presenting: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, an action-adventure platformer game set in a mythological Persian world.The new #PrinceofPersia releases on January 18th, 2024 on all platforms.See more gameplay at #UbiForward Presenting: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, an action-adventure platformer game set in a mythological Persian world.The new #PrinceofPersia releases on January 18th, 2024 on all platforms. See more gameplay at #UbiForward https://t.co/RoUNyswdtV

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is set to release on January 18, 2024. It is amazing news for fans of the genre and this series. However, some may not admire the vibrant look of the game; it is shaping up to be a unique title on its own.

It will release on all major platforms, including last-generation consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Summer Game Fest has become one of the most anticipated gaming events, especially since the cancellation of E3. Apart from this game, you can look out for other exciting announcements like Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay, details on Alan Wake II, and many more.

