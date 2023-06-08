Mortal Kombat 1 is expected to make a major showcase at the Summer Game Fest 2023, providing fans with additional information regarding the state of the game and planned features. The game is set to be a full-on reboot of the Mortal Kombat series, as established in the prior 11. Expectations are high, and players are understandably excited about it. As such, now is a good time to look into the speculated additions and features coming to the title.

Note: This article is speculative and reflects the author’s opinions.

What can players expect from Mortal Kombat 1 at the Summer Game Fest 2023?

While a good chunk of information is still unavailable at the time of writing, it is expected to change rather soon with the arrival of the Summer Game Fest 2023. However, based on whatever little is known from the trailers and official website, we can make educated guesses regarding the setting and expected gameplay enhancements in Mortal Kombat 1.

For starters, the game takes off after the events of Mortal Kombat 11, with the birth of a new Mortal Kombat universe set in stone by the once-mortal Fire God Liu Kang. Players take control of multiple characters in the title's universe as they progress through the intriguing campaign. The game is set to have an “Immersive story campaign,” with an all-new story depicting the iconic characters in a way never seen before.

Additional details include a unique roster of “Kameo” fighters to assist you in battle. These Kameo fighters are very likely to be classic Mortal Kombat characters that were not seen in the newer franchise installments. A recent tweet by co-creator Ed Boon has also fed into the rumor mill, teasing a return of specific Mortal Kombat 4 characters, such as Jarek and Reptile.

Further details regarding the unlockable DLC-only cameo characters are also to be expected, with a chance of DCU characters making it into the mix - albeit in a more violent fashion. Players can also expect unexpected collaboration to be thrown into the mix as well.

Mortal Kombat 30 @MortalKombat

go.wbgames.com/OnlineStressTe… Time to test the might of our servers! Help us find issues now for a flawless release in September. Sign up below to be considered. Dates to be confirmed at a later time. #MK1 Time to test the might of our servers! Help us find issues now for a flawless release in September. Sign up below to be considered. Dates to be confirmed at a later time. #MK1go.wbgames.com/OnlineStressTe… https://t.co/JTcHmXeeiO

A beta test of the game is also expected to be announced, with limited slots - as indicated by a prior tweet.

Finally, a major highlight of the game is likely to be its improved combat system and even gorier fatalities, the details of which are still unknown at this point. In short, players can expect overhauled controls and tweaked difficulty settings to accommodate a wider player base.

Additionally, upgraded visuals, thanks to Unreal Engine 5, are also expected to be revealed. Details regarding the performance and fidelity modes across all platforms are also to be expected - including that of the rather curious Nintendo Switch port.

Mortal Kombat 1 is scheduled to be released on September 19, 2023, across the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch consoles. A PC port is also set for a simultaneous release worldwide.

