When and where to watch the Summer Game Fest today (June 8)? Start time for all regions and what to expect

One of the most highly anticipated events of the year, Summer Game Fest 2023, will be kicking off later today. There is a lot that Geoff Keighley will be unpacking in the show, and with the number of teaser trailers and small reveals that have preceded the event, the community is very excited for the show to finally start.

There has been a fair bit of curiosity among fans as to when the event will start and how they will be able to watch it. Today's guide will go over the start time of the Summer Game Fest 2023 for all regions and what players will be able to expect from it.

When is Summer Game Dest 2023 airing?

Summer Game Fest 2023 will be airing today, June 8, 2023, during the following regional timings:

Region Time PT 12 pm ET 3 pm BST 8 pm AET 5 am (June 9)

Where to watch the Summer Game Fest 2023?

You can watch the show on one of the following official streaming platforms:

Who will be attending Summer Game Fest 2023? All major partners revealed

There will be over 40 partners in the event this time around. Here are the names of some major ones who will be present at the show:

Activision

Amazon Games

Annapurna Interactive

Bandai Namco

Behaviour Interactive

Capcom

CD Projekt Red

Devolver Digital

Digital Extremes

Disney

EA Games

Epic Games

Focus Entertainment

Gearbox Publishing

Grinding Gear Games

HoYoVerse

Kabam

Larian Games

Level Infinite

Magic The Gathering

Neowiz

Netflix Games

Nexon

Niantic

North Beach

Paradox Interactive

Pearl Abyss

Phoenix Labs

Plaion

PlayStation

Pocket Pair

Razer

Samsung Gaming Hub

Second Dinner

Sega

Smilegate Entertainment

Square Enix

Steam

Techland

Tribeca Festival

Ubisoft

Warner Bros. Interactive

Xbox

What to expect and look forward to in Summer Gamer Fest 2023?

There will indeed be a lot of reveals at the event, but one of the biggest highlights will be more information regarding the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1 by NetherRealm Studios. The game garnered a great deal of excitement amongst franchise fans when it was revealed a couple of weeks ago, and after the success of Street Fighter 6, the FGC (Fighting Game Community) will definitely be looking forward to learning more about upcoming fighter.

Another game that many will be looking to get more information about is Alan Wake 2. This title was years in the making, and it will likely get additional gameplay reveals in the upcoming showcase.

More Final Fantasy 16 gameplay will also be on the cards, and the next Call of Duty is also something that might make an appearance.

It should be noted that these announcements are just the tip of the iceberg, and this year's Summer Game Fest will certainly not disappoint.

