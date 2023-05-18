Mortal Kombat 1 - Release date, pre-order, characters, and more

After much teasing, Mortal Kombat 1 has been confirmed by Netherealm Studios as a form of a soft reboot for the franchise. To celebrate 30 years of fatalities, a brand-new take on the series has been revealed as a brief trailer on the MK YouTube channel. It appears to keep the current storyline in mind, with Liu Kang still playing the role of the god of the Earth Realm, but much of the game is still a mystery.

Fans have a good idea of who they can expect in the game, as well as a release date, thanks to the trailer. There is also a window for an upcoming beta test of the grisly fighting game. Here’s everything we know right now about the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1.

What awaits in Mortal Kombat 1? Kameo Assists, New Fatalities, and more

Mortal Kombat 1 is officially releasing on September 19, 2023, which tells fans it’s been in the works for a very long time. Pre-orders will begin tomorrow, May 19. Those who choose to do so will receive Shang Tsung as a playable character, though it is unknown if he will be available down the line in a different way.

According to the trailer, PlayStation and Xbox users will also receive beta access in August 2023, but the actual date is currently unknown. More information will be available when it comes time to try the game.

Quite a few familiar faces were shown in the trailer as well. Fans are hoping to play as all of them when Mortal Kombat 1 releases in September 2023. Here are the characters that are confirmed to exist as of this first trailer.

Known Kombatants

Fire God Liu Kang

Scorpion

Sub-Zero

Kung Lao

Kitana

Mileena

Shang Tsung

Raiden

According to the MK website, the game will have brand-new modes, an immersive story campaign the likes of which the franchise has never seen before, and, of course, incredible new fatalities. Players got to see at least one of them in the trailer, when Fire God Liu Kang split an enemy down the middle with his fist, creating a wave of blood and gore.

There’s another new feature worth discussing in the upcoming title. The game’s website revealed that a new feature, Kameo Fighters, will be in the game as well. This will let players choose from several characters to assist them in battle, but not much is known outside of that.

Mortal Kombat 1 is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and the Epic Games Store on September 19, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes